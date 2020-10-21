 

B&W Renewable to Provide Upgrades to Reduce Emissions and Increase Efficiency of Scotland Waste-to-Energy Plant

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Renewable segment has been awarded a contract to provide upgrades to Shetland Islands Council’s energy recovery plant in Lerwick, Scotland, to reduce emissions and increase efficiency.

Under the contract, which is valued at more than $3 million, B&W Renewable will design, supply and install new, patented water-cooled wear zones, a secondary air system, waste feed hopper and associated equipment, and provide a control system upgrade.

The equipment upgrades, which utilize proven, patented Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S technology, are intended to reduce emissions, while also boosting the plant’s municipal waste-processing capacity by 15 percent. The plant provides hot water to the local district heating company, Shetland Heat, Energy & Power Ltd., which supplies more than 1,200 local homes and businesses.

“B&W Renewable is proud to be a leading provider of equipment and services to the renewable energy plant fleet in Europe and throughout the world,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “We look forward to executing this important project and appreciate the confidence Shetland Islands Council has shown in our clean energy technologies.”

B&W Renewable will also provide grate and boiler maintenance services, training, start-up support and performance optimization services for the energy recovery plant. The project is scheduled for completion and handover to the customer in the fall of 2021.

B&W Renewable’s waste-to-energy technologies are robust and effective energy options designed to reduce CO2 emissions and replace fossil fuels. Technologies offered include combustion systems, grates and stokers, waste fuel feeder systems, water-cooled wear zones, emissions control, flue gas treatment and more.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Renewable

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable offers cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W Renewable’s leading technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to provide upgrades to Shetland Islands Council’s energy recovery plant in Lerwick, Scotland. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

