Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 6, 2020

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 before market open on Friday, November 6, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning.

The conference call will feature remarks by Joseph A. Jolson, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard P. Buckanavage, the company’s President and, William E. Alvarez, Jr., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. To participate, dial (888) 566-6060 (domestic) or (973) 200-3100 (international). The conference identification number is 8454508.