 

Accenture Completes Acquisition of B2B Sales Firm N3

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of N3, an Atlanta-based business-to-business (B2B) sales firm that combines specialized talent with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to enable smarter, more efficient sales interactions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005271/en/

Accenture completed its acquisition of N3, an Atlanta-based business-to-business (B2B) sales firm. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture completed its acquisition of N3, an Atlanta-based business-to-business (B2B) sales firm. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Now part of Accenture Operations, N3’s approximately 2,200 employees have specialized skills across complex areas like cloud, platforms and 5G networks. The combination of N3’s cloud-based AI/ML technology with Accenture’s SynOps platform will give Accenture the ability to aggregate millions of interaction points into actionable insights to help clients drive sales growth.

“Bringing N3 into the Accenture family will better enable us to help companies influence purchasing decisions at critical stages,” said Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. “Together, our real-time insights will augment decision-making, deepen sales interactions and help our clients achieve sustainable growth. We are excited about the potential of what Accenture and N3 can achieve together.”

Founded in 2004, N3 serves many of the world’s leading brands, including Cisco, Microsoft and SAP. The company has locations across five continents, including in Brazil, Costa Rica, India, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

Terms of the transaction, which Accenture announced on Sept. 22, were not disclosed.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

