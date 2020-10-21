Accenture Completes Acquisition of B2B Sales Firm N3

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of N3 , an Atlanta-based business-to-business (B2B) sales firm that combines specialized talent with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to enable smarter, more efficient sales interactions.

Now part of Accenture Operations, N3’s approximately 2,200 employees have specialized skills across complex areas like cloud, platforms and 5G networks. The combination of N3’s cloud-based AI/ML technology with Accenture’s SynOps platform will give Accenture the ability to aggregate millions of interaction points into actionable insights to help clients drive sales growth.

“Bringing N3 into the Accenture family will better enable us to help companies influence purchasing decisions at critical stages,” said Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. “Together, our real-time insights will augment decision-making, deepen sales interactions and help our clients achieve sustainable growth. We are excited about the potential of what Accenture and N3 can achieve together.”

Founded in 2004, N3 serves many of the world’s leading brands, including Cisco, Microsoft and SAP. The company has locations across five continents, including in Brazil, Costa Rica, India, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

Terms of the transaction, which Accenture announced on Sept. 22, were not disclosed.

About Accenture

