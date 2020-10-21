 

NICE Satmetrix Selected by Financial Services Company Midland States Bank to Build a Unified Customer-Centric Culture with a Holistic Voice of the Customer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 12:30  |  67   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Midland States Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI), has selected NICE Satmetrix to unify its growth strategies, culture, and operations around its mission to continue a customer-centric culture. Having grown rapidly through acquisitions, while representing a diversified portfolio of banking services and financial products, Midland supports a wide variety of customer segments across locations, product and service touchpoints. Company leadership quickly recognized that in order to build a visibly unified customer-centric culture, they needed a holistic Voice of the Customer (VoC) solution.

Through an extensive selection process, NICE Satmetrix was identified as the right partner to provide three key strengths needed to evolve the customer focus for Midland:

  • A best in class solution that drives real-time, holistic data – NICE Satmetrix VoC solution combines direct, indirect, and operational feedback to provide a comprehensive view of the holistic customer journey.
  • Targeted, actionable insights that power business results – The solution brings the ability to filter data into meaningful actions that are tuned to the right roles, to keep customer feedback at the forefront of daily operations.
  • Flexible, adaptive tools that empower strategic agility – NICE Satmetrix enables users across the organization to quickly take action with self-service customer experience management tools - to close the loop, prevent attrition, and adapt to customer needs in real-time.

“The NICE Satmetrix solution unifies all technology elements needed to meet the needs of our bank, but it was the team’s passion and precision that really fueled the partnership,” said Aaron Rios, Director of Operations, Midland States Bank. “With the dedicated support of the NICE Satmetrix team, we have already identified several customer service themes, and are making quick tactical adjustments that help to drive the customer experience transformation that is so important during our rapid growth.”

“NICE Satmetrix is excited to partner with Midland States Bancorp in support of a unified culture of customer centricity that inspires exceptional products and services,” said Barry Cooper, NICE Enterprise Group President. “We deliver the flexibility needed to measure and quickly act on customer insights across the complete customer journey, driving holistic experience transformation, business results, and competitive advantage.”

Seite 1 von 4
NICE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Alibaba.com U.S. B2B SMB Survey Finds Rapid Digitization Among B2B Businesses, Especially ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pierluigi Gazzolo to Leave ViacomCBS Networks International
Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Adobe MAX 2020: Enabling ‘Creativity for All’ with Creative Cloud Innovation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Leading European Bank Uses NICE Authentication to Improve Security and Customer Experience
19.10.20
NICE Investigate Brings Digital Cloud Transformation to Lancashire Constabulary to Provide Faster, More Efficient Investigations and Prosecutions
15.10.20
NICE inContact CXone Stays Ahead of Fast-Changing Customer Expectations with Innovative Features that Fuel Modern Contact Centers
14.10.20
UK’s Cleveland Police Selects NICE Investigate for Digital Evidence Management Process Transformation in the Cloud
13.10.20
NICE to Showcase Strategies for Driving Agile Customer and Employee Experiences
12.10.20
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third Consecutive Year
06.10.20
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 22
05.10.20
NICE Actimize Announces ENGAGE LIVE, The Largest Virtual Financial Crime Risk Management Customer Event of the Year, Focused on the Power of Always On AI
22.09.20
NICE Announces the 2020 PSAPs’ Finest Award Winners Honoring Dedicated Emergency Communications Professionals