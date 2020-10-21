NICE Satmetrix Selected by Financial Services Company Midland States Bank to Build a Unified Customer-Centric Culture with a Holistic Voice of the Customer

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Midland States Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI), has selected NICE Satmetrix to unify its growth strategies, culture, and operations around its mission to continue a customer-centric culture. Having grown rapidly through acquisitions, while representing a diversified portfolio of banking services and financial products, Midland supports a wide variety of customer segments across locations, product and service touchpoints. Company leadership quickly recognized that in order to build a visibly unified customer-centric culture, they needed a holistic Voice of the Customer (VoC) solution.

Through an extensive selection process, NICE Satmetrix was identified as the right partner to provide three key strengths needed to evolve the customer focus for Midland: