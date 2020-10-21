NICE Satmetrix Selected by Financial Services Company Midland States Bank to Build a Unified Customer-Centric Culture with a Holistic Voice of the Customer
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Midland States Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI), has selected NICE Satmetrix to unify its growth strategies, culture, and operations around its mission to continue a customer-centric culture. Having grown rapidly through acquisitions, while representing a diversified portfolio of banking services and financial products, Midland supports a wide variety of customer segments across locations, product and service touchpoints. Company leadership quickly recognized that in order to build a visibly unified customer-centric culture, they needed a holistic Voice of the Customer (VoC) solution.
Through an extensive selection process, NICE Satmetrix was identified as the right partner to provide three key strengths needed to evolve the customer focus for Midland:
- A best in class solution that drives real-time, holistic data – NICE Satmetrix VoC solution combines direct, indirect, and operational feedback to provide a comprehensive view of the holistic customer journey.
- Targeted, actionable insights that power business results – The solution brings the ability to filter data into meaningful actions that are tuned to the right roles, to keep customer feedback at the forefront of daily operations.
- Flexible, adaptive tools that empower strategic agility – NICE Satmetrix enables users across the organization to quickly take action with self-service customer experience management tools - to close the loop, prevent attrition, and adapt to customer needs in real-time.
“The NICE Satmetrix solution unifies all technology elements needed to meet the needs of our bank, but it was the team’s passion and precision that really fueled the partnership,” said Aaron Rios, Director of Operations, Midland States Bank. “With the dedicated support of the NICE Satmetrix team, we have already identified several customer service themes, and are making quick tactical adjustments that help to drive the customer experience transformation that is so important during our rapid growth.”
“NICE Satmetrix is excited to partner with Midland States Bancorp in support of a unified culture of customer centricity that inspires exceptional products and services,” said Barry Cooper, NICE Enterprise Group President. “We deliver the flexibility needed to measure and quickly act on customer insights across the complete customer journey, driving holistic experience transformation, business results, and competitive advantage.”
