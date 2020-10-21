 

STORE Capital Announces October Rent Collections of 90%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 12:45  |  43   |   |   

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced October rent collections.

As of October 20, 2020, STORE Capital had received rent payments representing 90% of contractual base rent and interest for the month of October.

“We are very encouraged to see the continued increase in our rent collections, providing among the highest net lease sector investment yields,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “Nearly 100% of our locations are open for business, with rent deferrals primarily limited to just two impacted sectors: Movie Theaters and Early Childhood Education.”

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

STORE Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Alibaba.com U.S. B2B SMB Survey Finds Rapid Digitization Among B2B Businesses, Especially ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pierluigi Gazzolo to Leave ViacomCBS Networks International
Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Adobe MAX 2020: Enabling ‘Creativity for All’ with Creative Cloud Innovation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Eine Dividendenrendite von 10 %? Der Warren-Buffett-REIT Store Capital könnte dir dabei behilflich sein!
19.10.20
Du hast 3.000 € zum Investieren? 2 Warren-Buffett-Käufe, die du jetzt tätigen könntest!
15.10.20
Warren Buffett folgen & passives Einkommen maximieren? Diese Aktie macht’s möglich!
07.10.20
STORE Capital to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
06.10.20
Warren Buffett investiert 704,3 Mio. US-Dollar in Store Capital: Der US-REIT zahlt 66,89 US-Dollar Dividende pro Minute!
05.10.20
Kraft Heinz vs. Store Capital: Diese Warren-Buffett-Dividendenaktie ist jetzt attraktiver!
02.10.20
Vergiss Snowflake! Auf diese Warren-Buffett-Aktien würde ich eher setzen!
02.10.20
3 Top-REITs, die du die nächsten 10 Jahre halten kannst, mindestens!
23.09.20
Sichere 3, 4 und 5 % Dividendenrendite? General Mills, Münchener Rück & Store Capital können’s liefern!
22.09.20
STORE Capital Announces September Rent Collections of 88%

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.09.20
10
STORE Capital