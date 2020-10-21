RH Announces New Multi-Year Stock Option Award for Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman
RH (NYSE: RH) announced today a new multi-year stock option award for RH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman with performance terms and conditions based upon the future stock price of RH. To view the announcement, please visit the investor relations section of RH's website at https://ir.rh.com.
ABOUT RH
RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005314/en/
