 

Bruker Introduces Vutara VXL Best-in-Class Super-Resolution Microscope and Spatial Biology Analysis Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the release of the Vutara VXL Super-Resolution Fluorescence Microscope for nanoscale biological imaging. The new system opens an affordable and easy-to-use path for both core facilities and individual investigators to enter the world of super-resolution imaging by incorporating Bruker’s industry-leading single-molecule localization (SML) technology in a streamlined system with compact footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005016/en/

Bruker's Vutara VXL Super-Resolution Fluorescence Microscope (Photo: Business Wire)

Bruker's Vutara VXL Super-Resolution Fluorescence Microscope (Photo: Business Wire)

Vutara VXL serves as a biological microscopy workstation for research on DNA, RNA and proteins, from macromolecular complexes and super-structures, to chromatin structure and chromosomal substructures, to studying functional relationships in genomes and in various subcellular organelles. This novel system also supports advanced spatial biology research in extracellular matrix structures, extracellular vesicles (EV), virology, neuroscience, and live-cell imaging. When combined with Bruker’s unique microscope fluidics unit, Vutara VXL enables multiplexed imaging for targeted, sub-micrometer multiomics in genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics research. The Vutara VXL software already supports leading-edge methods, such as OligoSTORM, Optical Reconstruction of Chromatin Architecture (ORCA), and DNA PAINT labeling methodologies.

“I am thrilled about the release of Vutara VXL, as this instrument is fundamental in making SML microscopy more accessible to the scientific community, and to the spatial 3D genomics research community in particular,” said Jennifer E. Phillips-Cremins, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biotechnology and Genetics at the University of Pennsylvania. “Witnessing first-hand Bruker’s software and hardware development to enhance the spatial genomics capabilities that are required for my research bears testament to both their dedication and the functionality and versatility of the Vutara platform.”

“We believe that enabling 3D single-molecule localization microscopy in the hands of more researchers will further advance a better understanding of cellular biology at the nano level, particularly in the emerging field of spatial omics imaging,” added Xiaomei Li, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager of Bruker’s Fluorescence Microscopy business. “Combined with its large field of view and ability to perform optical nanoscopy, Vutara VXL delivers multimodal capabilities and high-throughput data acquisition to enable a wider range of studies for spatially resolved genomics and transcriptomics.”

Seite 1 von 2
Bruker Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Alibaba.com U.S. B2B SMB Survey Finds Rapid Digitization Among B2B Businesses, Especially ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pierluigi Gazzolo to Leave ViacomCBS Networks International
Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Adobe MAX 2020: Enabling ‘Creativity for All’ with Creative Cloud Innovation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Bruker Announces Date and Time of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast
19.10.20
Bruker Introduces Routine Gradient Spectroscopy and Robust, Industry-Standard PAL Automation on High-Performance Fourier 80 Benchtop FT-NMR System
19.10.20
Bruker Introduces PaSER Software for ‘Run and Done’ 4D- ProteomicsTM and TIMS/PASEF Method Wins HUPO 2020 Award
30.09.20
Bruker Announces Acquisition of Integrated Proteomics Pipeline (IP2) Software Platform for Large Cohort Translational Studies