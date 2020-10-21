Castle Biosciences to Hold Webcast for Investors Highlighting Commercial Launch of ConfirmDx-Melanoma

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Oct. 28, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to highlight the planned launch of the ConfirmDx-Melanoma test, which will be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2020. ConfirmDx-Melanoma is designed for use in patients with difficult-to-diagnose suspicious pigmented (melanocytic), lesions.

Castle’s ConfirmDx-Melanoma test is designed to aid dermatopathologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesions. Of the 2 million suspicious pigmented lesions biopsied annually in the U.S., Castle estimates that approximately 300,000 of those cannot be confidently classified as either benign or malignant through traditional histopathology methods. ConfirmDx-Melanoma classifies these lesions as: benign (gene expression profile suggestive of benign neoplasm); intermediate-risk (gene expression profile cannot exclude malignancy); or malignant (gene expression profile suggestive of malignant melanoma). Interpreted in the context of other clinical, laboratory and histopathologic information, ConfirmDx-Melanoma is designed to add diagnostic clarity and confidence for dermatopathologists, while helping dermatologists better understand the clinical implications for more informed patient care.