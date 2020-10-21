 

Castle Biosciences to Hold Webcast for Investors Highlighting Commercial Launch of ConfirmDx-Melanoma

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Oct. 28, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to highlight the planned launch of the ConfirmDx-Melanoma test, which will be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2020. ConfirmDx-Melanoma is designed for use in patients with difficult-to-diagnose suspicious pigmented (melanocytic), lesions.

Castle’s ConfirmDx-Melanoma test is designed to aid dermatopathologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesions. Of the 2 million suspicious pigmented lesions biopsied annually in the U.S., Castle estimates that approximately 300,000 of those cannot be confidently classified as either benign or malignant through traditional histopathology methods. ConfirmDx-Melanoma classifies these lesions as: benign (gene expression profile suggestive of benign neoplasm); intermediate-risk (gene expression profile cannot exclude malignancy); or malignant (gene expression profile suggestive of malignant melanoma). Interpreted in the context of other clinical, laboratory and histopathologic information, ConfirmDx-Melanoma is designed to add diagnostic clarity and confidence for dermatopathologists, while helping dermatologists better understand the clinical implications for more informed patient care.

Conference call and webcast details can be found below:

Title:

Castle Biosciences ConfirmDx-Melanoma Investor Webcast

Date:

October 28, 2020

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in:

US/Canada Participant Toll-Free Dial-in number: (877) 282-2581

US/Canada Participant International Dial-in number: (470) 495-9137

Conference ID:

4091207

The webcast will include Sarah I. Estrada, M.D., FACP, laboratory director, Affiliated Dermatology, as a guest speaker. There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kp7dtonx or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (www.castlebiosciences.com). Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until Nov.18, 2020.

