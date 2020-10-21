 

Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that leaders in the fields of oncology, immunology, pharmacology, and translational research have been appointed to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

“It is an honor to welcome Drs. FitzGerald, Grogan, Reis e Sousa, and Swanton, all accomplished scientists and clinicians who are highly regarded in their respective fields, to Bicycle’s SAB,” said Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “At Bicycle, we have an ambitious vision of leveraging our innovative technology to develop a novel class of Bicycle-based medicines that could enable new treatment paradigms for patients with cancer. The experience and insights of our SAB members will be critical to helping us realize that vision by informing our path forward as we continue to advance our Bicycle Toxin Conjugates and tumor-targeted immune cell agonists, or TICAs, into and through clinical development.”

The additions to Bicycle’s SAB include:

- Garret FitzGerald, M.D., FRS: Dr. FitzGerald is the McNeil Professor in Translational Medicine and Therapeutics at the University of Pennsylvania, where he directs the Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics. Previously, he chaired the University’s Department of Systems Pharmacology and Translational Therapeutics for more than 20 years. Dr. FitzGerald has been a visiting scholar at Calico (a Google company), Genentech and the Genomics Foundation of Novartis.

Dr. FitzGerald is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, an honorary member of the Royal Irish Academy and of the UK Academy of Medical Sciences, a member of the Leopoldina and of the Accademia dei Lyncei, and a Fellow of the American Academy of the Arts and Sciences and of the Royal Society. Dr. FitzGerald completed his medical studies at University College Dublin. He holds honorary degrees from University College Dublin, the Goethe University of Frankfurt, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and King’s College London.

- Jane Grogan, Ph.D.: Dr. Grogan is the Chief Scientific Officer of ArsenalBio, a biotechnology company founded to discover, develop, and commercialize curative immune cell therapies. Prior to that, she was Head of Adaptive Tumor Immunity and Principal Scientist in Cancer Immunology discovery research at Genentech for over 15 years.

Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
