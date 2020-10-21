Ryder Creates New Used Vehicle Sales Channels

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and commercial fleet management solutions, today announced the launch of its new fully responsive, mobile-friendly, used vehicle sales website, ryder.com/used-trucks . The new site includes an expanded inventory of used vehicles, enhanced search tools, and new innovative features to make it easier for customers to locate the best pre-owned vehicle near their business to meet their needs. With the launch of the new used vehicle sales website that includes an expanded inventory of vehicles through an additional 156 current Ryder rental and maintenance facilities, the company is growing its digital retail presence and bringing available inventory of used vehicles closer to its customers.

Ryder's new fully responsive, mobile-friendly, used vehicle sales website, www.ryder.com/used-trucks includes an expanded inventory of used vehicles, enhanced search tools, and new innovative features to make it easier for customers to locate the best pre-owned vehicle near their business. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We developed the new website based on customer input to have increased buying channels through the combination of digital and physical locations,” says Eugene Tangney, vice president of global vehicle sales at Ryder. “We’ve learned a lot from our customers as we all try to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized the importance of structuring our online and physical business to offer safe and convenient sales of used vehicles. As more and more customers start their used vehicle purchase journey online, it was critical that we enhance our ryder.com/used-trucks website with a new search functionality and innovative features to deliver the best online experience.”

On the new Ryder Used Vehicle website, customers now have greater access to the company’s used vehicle inventory through an additional 156 current Ryder rental and maintenance locations that offer customers a place to see the inventory first hand. The new website also offers new search functionality and personalization to learn how customers are searching for vehicles to continually optimize the way Ryder displays inventory online, making the experience on the website easy and enjoyable. Customers can also chat with a Ryder sales representative and make an appointment to visit a Ryder location on ryder.com/used-trucks. Ryder’s used vehicle inventory also has increased its visibility online through the website’s new capability of displaying available vehicles to more partner and affiliate sales websites.