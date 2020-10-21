 

fashionette AG: status of the bookbuild

Dusseldorf, 21 October 2020. fashionette AG ("fashionette" or "Company") (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss region, announces, further to the announcement published yesterday regarding the price range and today's start of the bookbuilding for its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, that the Company has been informed by the Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the IPO that just a few hours after the start of the bookbuild today, a volume of orders were received such that the total volume of the IPO (including both the over-allotment and upsize option) amounting to 3,605,000 shares is oversubscribed.

Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the IPO.

About fashionette:

fashionette is a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories including handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches and jewelry. Since its foundation in 2008, fashionette has established a market-leading brand recognition for premium and luxury handbags in its core market of Germany. The focus of fashionette is to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to every woman in Europe. For additional information about fashionette, please visit fashionette's websites at corporate.fashionette.com (Corporate Website) and www.fashionette.com (webshop).

