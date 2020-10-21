Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) a $1.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Jonesboro, Georgia today announced quarterly net income of $901,000 or $0.13 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $948,000 or $0.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Pre-tax core earnings (excluding any impact from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), credit charges and securities gains) improved 42% when compared to previous quarter (see GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation).

Significant reductions to the legacy problem assets portfolio occurred during the period as total classified assets were down $11.5 million, or 40%.

The COVID-19 loan modifications declined in the third quarter as 90% of loans granted payment deferrals related to the pandemic have returned to original terms. This portfolio decreased from $165 million at June 30, 2020 to $16 million at September 30, 2020 and now represents less than 2% of loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans).

Successfully completed the first of two core processing conversions which will ultimately create the infrastructure for full backroom consolidation and overall efficiency.

Purchased two parcels in Cumming and Carrollton for future branch expansion. These markets are natural extensions to our existing footprint and anticipate the new locations to open in the first half of 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer of HSBI, said, “Our performance in the third quarter demonstrates our team’s ability to remain committed to the business plan despite on-going disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the first full year under the new operating model was challenging, we are pleased with our plan execution and the continued development of a common culture and purpose. This foundation has us well positioned to take advantage of current market opportunities, enhance the customer experience, support our communities and deliver an acceptable return to our shareholders.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased from $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2020 to $11.9 million during the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s reported net interest margin decreased 28 basis points from 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020 to 3.43% for the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was negatively impacted by the subordinated debt issuance on June 30, 2020 and the expansion of our revolving senior debt facility. Earning asset yield and cost of funds decreased during the period 29 basis points and one basis point, respectively.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets, totaled $17.6 million at September 30, 2020, compared with $29.1 million at June 30, 2020 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease during the third quarter was due to the execution of specific resolution plans on the legacy portfolio. These assets were resolved without any additional losses being recorded. Classified assets (adjusted for SBA guarantees) to tier one capital plus allowance for loan losses was 11.9% at September 30, 2020 versus 18.1% at June 30, 2020 and 22.0% at December 31, 2019. Past due loans decreased from $3.5 million, or 0.37% of total loans outstanding (exclusive of PPP), at June 30, 2020 to $2.2 million, or 0.23% of total loans outstanding (exclusive of PPP), at September 30, 2020.

As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, equal to the amount recorded in each of the first two quarters of 2020. The elevated provision for credit losses recorded in the first nine months of 2020 reflects the uncertain economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the third quarter of 2020, net loan charge-offs were $397,000 or 0.15% of average loans compared with $108,000 or 0.04% of average loans in the second quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net charge-offs were $671,000 or 0.09% of average loans.

Non-interest Income

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, non-interest income decreased from $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Lower gains on sale of securities were partially offset by improved activity-based account service charges of $215,000, higher debit / ATM card fees of $97,000 and increased gains on sales of SBA loans of $214,000.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $77,000, from $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits increased $600,000 due primarily to deferred PPP costs recorded in the second quarter. The increase was partly offset by lower other real estate owned costs and other operating expenses to secure the work environment during the pandemic.

Balance Sheet

Loans, excluding PPP, decreased $1.4 million from $950.9 million at June 30, 2020 to $949.5 million at September 30, 2020. Excluding reductions related to previously mentioned problem loan workouts, the loan portfolio grew $7.1 million in the period.

Total deposits increased $29.2 million, or 2.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Demand deposits increased $22.1 million and money market and savings deposits increased $18.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in time deposits of $11.0 million in the period. Overall, the increases to the deposit base associated with PPP and other consumer-based stimulus programs remain on the balance sheet at September 30, 2020 and is estimated to be $150 million.

Capital

The Company continues to remain well capitalized. The issuance of subordinated notes in the second quarter provided support for its wholly owned subsidiary, Heritage Southeast Bank (“Bank”). This coupled with an enhanced revolving senior debt facility creates needed flexibility going forward. At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.08%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.10%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.26%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized”, which is the highest possible regulatory designation. Additionally, excluding the balance sheet growth associated with government stimulus programs, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio would be in excess of 10%.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 24 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “create,” “plan,” “expect,” “should,” and “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

• the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated improved product and service offerings, efficiencies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the three companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

• the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

• the integration of the businesses and operations of the three companies, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to the combined company’s business; and

• other factors that may affect future results of the combined company, including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board; and other legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 Earnings: Net Interest Income $ 11,901 $ 11,769 $ 12,213 $ 12,477 Net Income 901 948 1,616 2,740 Per Share Data: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.23 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.38 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 6,921 6,908 6,893 6,877 Diluted 7,139 7,131 7,117 7,204 Period-end number of shares (1) 7,229 7,227 7,231 7,242 Book value per share (period-end) $ 19.62 $ 19.45 $ 19.29 $ 18.71 Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 14.54 $ 14.34 $ 14.14 $ 13.60 Key Ratios (percent): Return on average assets 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.49 % 0.83 % Return on average tangible equity 3.44 % 3.70 % 6.45 % 10.74 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.03 % 4.32 % 5.01 % 5.13 % Cost of funds 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.80 % 0.84 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.87 % 0.87 % 1.07 % 1.14 % Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.71 % 4.21 % 4.29 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.67 % 3.78 % 4.21 % 4.29 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 24.7 % 26.0 % 27.9 % 23.6 % Efficiency Ratio 75.1 % 74.2 % 71.3 % 70.8 % Asset Quality (period-end): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.23 % 1.02 % 0.90 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.36 % 1.13 % 0.90 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 118.6 % 54.9 % 54.4 % 36.9 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.0 % 1.9 % 1.8 % 1.9 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.17 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Capital (period-end): Heritage Southeast Bank risk based capital ratios: CET1 12.10 % 11.99 % 10.58 % 10.24 % Tier 1 12.10 % 11.99 % 10.58 % 10.24 % Total 13.26 % 12.97 % 11.36 % 10.81 % Leverage 9.08 % 9.55 % 8.92 % 8.54 % Other (period-end): Branches 24 24 24 23 FTE 289 302 309 309 (1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 12,806 $ 12,748 $ 13,564 $ 13,903 $ 39,118 PPP loans, including fees 666 523 - - 1,189 Investment securities 426 394 618 606 1,438 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 76 40 347 406 463 Total interest and dividend revenue 13,974 13,705 14,529 14,915 42,208 Interest expense: Deposits 1,457 1,673 2,022 2,116 5,152 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 21 20 50 54 91 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1 14 23 25 38 Line of credit 196 135 100 100 431 Subordinated debentures 313 - - - 313 Line of credit 85 94 121 143 300 Total interest expense 2,073 1,936 2,316 2,438 6,325 Net interest income 11,901 11,769 12,213 12,477 35,883 Provision for loan losses 2,550 2,550 2,550 560 7,650 Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 9,351 9,219 9,663 11,917 28,233 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 1,433 1,218 1,698 1,727 4,349 Interchange and ATM fees 1,524 1,427 1,268 1,315 4,219 Securities gains, net - 741 572 - 1,313 Gain on sale of loans 275 61 551 184 887 Other 678 696 639 628 2,013 Total noninterest revenue 3,910 4,143 4,728 3,854 12,781 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,477 5,877 6,856 6,125 19,210 Occupancy and equipment 1,454 1,382 1,292 1,376 4,128 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 113 619 73 44 805 Other 4,070 4,159 4,098 4,324 12,327 Total other operating expenses 12,114 12,037 12,319 11,869 36,470 Income before income tax expense 1,147 1,325 2,072 3,902 4,544 Income tax expense 246 377 456 1,162 1,079 Net income $ 901 $ 948 $ 1,616 $ 2,740 $ 3,465 Average common shares outstanding 6,921 6,908 6,893 6,877 6,906 Shares for diluted earnings per share 7,139 7,131 7,117 7,204 7,126 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.23 $ 0.40 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.38 $ 0.49

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,001 $ 26,767 $ 37,192 $ 30,458 $ 26,633 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 178,473 172,961 95,446 142,552 113,293 Cash and cash equivalents 201,474 199,728 132,638 173,010 139,926 Securities available for sale, at fair value 157,045 131,429 133,520 125,479 104,265 Other investments 1,203 1,451 1,451 1,322 1,322 Loans: Loans, excluding PPP loans 949,473 950,920 929,295 911,850 913,306 PPP loans 103,402 103,074 - - - Allowance for loan losses (12,925 ) (10,772 ) (8,330 ) (5,946 ) (5,523 ) Loans, net 1,039,950 1,043,222 920,965 905,904 907,783 Premises and equipment, net 37,154 34,375 34,537 34,443 34,192 Bank owned life insurance 28,536 28,334 28,129 26,802 26,617 Other real estate owned 5,043 8,496 9,029 9,293 11,838 Goodwill 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 Core deposit intangible, net 8,470 8,707 8,944 9,182 9,498 Deferred tax asset, net 14,989 15,276 15,660 16,598 19,300 Other assets 8,058 6,156 5,807 5,743 3,140 Total Assets $ 1,530,197 $ 1,505,449 $ 1,318,955 $ 1,336,051 $ 1,286,156 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 427,389 $ 417,690 $ 312,203 $ 296,851 $ 304,342 Interest-bearing demand 237,710 225,292 199,585 234,334 189,500 Money market and savings 355,308 337,169 299,901 291,778 284,047 Time 290,521 301,532 317,571 331,515 328,830 Total deposits 1,310,928 1,281,683 1,129,260 1,154,478 1,106,719 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,407 17,194 13,310 12,295 11,418 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 4,167 4,667 5,167 5,667 Line of credit 24,688 24,688 14,688 9,088 9,088 Subordinated debt 19,637 19,653 - - - Junior subordinated debentures 9,211 9,173 9,135 9,096 9,045 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,441 8,267 8,443 9,992 10,746 Total liabilities 1,388,312 1,364,825 1,179,503 1,200,116 1,152,683 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 702 701 702 703 702 Additional paid in capital 116,628 116,396 116,201 116,234 116,089 Retained earnings 23,007 22,105 21,157 19,541 16,914 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,548 1,422 1,392 (543 ) (232 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 141,885 140,624 139,452 135,935 133,473 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,530,197 $ 1,505,449 $ 1,318,955 $ 1,336,051 $ 1,286,156

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 Income before income tax expense (GAAP) $ 1,147 $ 1,325 $ 2,072 $ 3,902 Provision for loan losses 2,550 2,550 2,550 560 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 113 619 73 44 Securities gains, net - (741 ) (572 ) - PPP impact (646 ) (1,523 ) - - Pre-tax core earnings $ 3,164 $ 2,230 $ 4,123 $ 4,506

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 136,313 $ 148,158 $ 133,592 $ 134,864 $ 134,669 Single-family residential 166,673 167,734 176,844 166,082 164,123 Commercial 446,590 435,033 420,317 416,235 417,072 Multifamily 11,849 11,669 11,748 19,247 20,741 Total real estate loans 761,425 762,594 742,501 736,428 736,605 Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 171,251 172,134 170,252 158,332 159,407 Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 17,844 17,117 17,477 17,928 18,098 Gross loans 950,520 951,845 930,230 912,688 914,110 Unearned income (1,047 ) (925 ) (935 ) (838 ) (804 ) Loans, net of unearned income $ 949,473 $ 950,920 $ 929,295 $ 911,850 $ 913,306 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 PPP loans: Up to $50,000 $ 12,762 $ 12,765 $ - $ - $ - $50,001 - $150,000 27,371 27,371 - - - $150,001 - $2 million 47,724 47,724 - - - Greater than $2 million 17,953 17,953 - - - Total PPP loans 105,810 105,813 - - - Unearned income (2,408 ) (2,739 ) - - - PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 103,402 $ 103,074 $ - $ - $ -

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Asset Quality Information (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 Classified assets: Nonperforming loans $ 10,902 $ 19,638 $ 15,317 $ 16,096 Other real estate owned 5,043 8,496 9,029 9,293 Total nonperforming assets 15,945 28,134 24,346 25,389 Accruing classified loans 1,634 971 1,378 2,632 Total classified assets $ 17,579 $ 29,105 $ 25,724 $ 28,021 Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus ALL 11.9 % 18.1 % 18.5 % 22.0 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.0 % 1.9 % 1.8 % 1.9 % Allowance for loan losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 10,772 $ 8,330 $ 5,946 $ 5,523 Provision for loan losses 2,550 2,550 2,550 560 Charge-offs (403 ) (170 ) (307 ) (701 ) Recoveries 6 62 141 564 Balance at end of period $ 12,925 $ 10,772 $ 8,330 $ 5,946 Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 949,324 $ 950,920 $ 929,295 $ 911,850 PPP loans 103,551 103,074 - - Performing past due loans 2,193 3,506 4,798 4,987 Allowance as % of loans 1.23 % 1.02 % 0.90 % 0.65 % Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.36 % 1.13 % 0.90 % 0.65 % Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 118.6 % 54.9 % 54.4 % 36.9 % Average loans, excluding PPP loans 947,177 946,389 930,099 924,878 Average PPP loans 102,396 78,981 - - Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.17 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.06 %

