AVROBIO Appoints Dr. Gail Farfel to its Board of Directors

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced the appointment of Gail M. Farfel, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Farfel brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical development and regulatory experience in rare diseases with both large and small pharmaceutical companies.

“Gail’s deep experience in rare disease, with a focus on neuroscience, and her expertise in leading global product development and regulatory approvals is highly relevant to our growing pipeline of investigational gene therapies that target lysosomal disorders, devastating disorders that impact both the body and brain,” said Geoff MacKay, president and CEO of AVROBIO. “We’re delighted to welcome Gail to the AVROBIO board. Her experience in advancing therapies from early development through commercialization provides us with additional expertise as we continue to advance our pipeline of investigational gene therapies for the treatment of rare lysosomal disorders.”

Dr. Farfel has been executive vice president and global chief development officer at Zogenix, Inc., a rare disease company, since July 2015. At Zogenix, Dr. Farfel leads all product development activities, including preclinical and clinical development, and regulatory strategy. Prior to joining Zogenix, Dr. Farfel was chief clinical and regulatory officer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, establishing and overseeing clinical, medical and regulatory strategies for adult and pediatric seizure disorders, including a pediatric epileptic orphan disease. Previously, Dr. Farfel was vice president, therapeutic area head for neuroscience clinical development and medical affairs at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, where she oversaw a portfolio of products for multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Farfel began her career in pharmaceutical drug development at Pfizer Inc., where she worked in clinical development and global medical affairs, directing programs through all stages of clinical development and regulatory submissions.

Dr. Farfel has authored more than 50 scientific articles in the areas of neuropsychopharmacology and drug effects. She currently serves on the board of directors of DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) and is a director on the Board of the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics. She holds a Ph.D. in neuropsychopharmacology from the University of Chicago, where she received the Ginsburg Prize for Dissertation Excellence and is a director on the Medical and Biological Sciences Alumni Board. Dr. Farfel also holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Virginia.