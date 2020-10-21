 

Garmin Announces Its Next Generation Ecosystem for Divers, Featuring Descent Mk2 Series and Descent T1 Transmitter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 13:00  |  78   |   |   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Descent Mk2, Descent Mk2i dive computers and Descent T1 transmitter, its next-generation suite of dive products packed with features for both underwater and on the surface. The Descent Mk2i watch-style dive computer pairs with the Descent T1 transmitter via Garmin SubWave to deliver tank pressure data to the diver1. SubWave is a revolutionary new sonar-based communication system that provides increased range and reliability over traditional air integration systems. In addition to a larger display, leakproof inductive button technology, customizable in-dive data fields and more, the Descent Mk2 and Descent Mk2i feature Garmin’s most sought-after everyday smartwatch features making it one of the most sophisticated and connected watch-style dive computers on the market today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005231/en/

Descent Mk2 Series + Descent T1 (Photo: Business Wire)

Descent Mk2 Series + Descent T1 (Photo: Business Wire)

“With premium features for both underwater and topside adventures, along with advanced air integration, the Descent Mk2i and Descent T1 transmitter are essential equipment,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Leveraging our expertise in marine sonar equipment, we were able to develop our own SubWave sonar technology that sets the standard for extended range and reliability for the diving community.”

The Descent Mk2i dive computer can simultaneously monitor tank pressure from up to five paired Descent T1 transmitters (each sold separately) via the SubWave sonar data network, so that divers can view tank pressure, air time remaining, gas consumption rate and monitor other divers or additional tanks within a 10 meter range making the Descent Mk2i and Descent T1 an ideal solution for instructors.

The Descent Mk2 Series support multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives (including nitrox, trimix and 100% O2), gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed circuit rebreather. The watches feature an underwater 3-axis compass and displays depth, dive time, temperature, NDL/TTS, ascent/descent rates, gas mix, PO2, N2 loading, decompression/safety stop information, time-of-day, and more. This data is all viewed on a crisp 1.4-inch sunlight readable color display, which is 36 percent larger than the Descent Mk1.

Seite 1 von 3
Garmin Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Alibaba.com U.S. B2B SMB Survey Finds Rapid Digitization Among B2B Businesses, Especially ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Pierluigi Gazzolo to Leave ViacomCBS Networks International
Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
CARMAT Obtains ANSM Approval to Resume PIVOTAL Study Implants in France
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Innovative Garmin Autoland receives Aviation Week Network's prestigious Grand Laureate Award
15.10.20
Garmin adds fun to exercise and chore time with the vívofit jr. 3
15.10.20
Garmin Becomes First Major Consumer Marine Manufacturer to Offer Multi-Band GPS With Both L1 and L5 Frequencies
14.10.20
Measure more with the Index S2 smart scale from Garmin
13.10.20
Garmin teams up with Children's Mercy Kansas City to keep children active during COVID-19
07.10.20
Garmin Ltd. schedules its third quarter 2020 earnings call
30.09.20
D2 Air aviator smartwatch delivers powerful flight functionality with a vibrant AMOLED display
29.09.20
Garmin again named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association
29.09.20
Garmin Director of Flight Operations Awarded Flight Test Pilot Honor for Certification of Autoland
24.09.20
Manitou Pontoon Boats Selects Fusion Entertainment for Onboard Marine Audio

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?