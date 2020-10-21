Garmin Announces Its Next Generation Ecosystem for Divers, Featuring Descent Mk2 Series and Descent T1 Transmitter

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Descent Mk2 , Descent Mk2i dive computers and Descent T1 transmitter, its next-generation suite of dive products packed with features for both underwater and on the surface. The Descent Mk2i watch-style dive computer pairs with the Descent T1 transmitter via Garmin SubWave to deliver tank pressure data to the diver 1 . SubWave is a revolutionary new sonar-based communication system that provides increased range and reliability over traditional air integration systems. In addition to a larger display, leakproof inductive button technology, customizable in-dive data fields and more, the Descent Mk2 and Descent Mk2i feature Garmin’s most sought-after everyday smartwatch features making it one of the most sophisticated and connected watch-style dive computers on the market today.

Descent Mk2 Series + Descent T1 (Photo: Business Wire)

“With premium features for both underwater and topside adventures, along with advanced air integration, the Descent Mk2i and Descent T1 transmitter are essential equipment,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Leveraging our expertise in marine sonar equipment, we were able to develop our own SubWave sonar technology that sets the standard for extended range and reliability for the diving community.”

The Descent Mk2i dive computer can simultaneously monitor tank pressure from up to five paired Descent T1 transmitters (each sold separately) via the SubWave sonar data network, so that divers can view tank pressure, air time remaining, gas consumption rate and monitor other divers or additional tanks within a 10 meter range making the Descent Mk2i and Descent T1 an ideal solution for instructors.

The Descent Mk2 Series support multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives (including nitrox, trimix and 100% O2), gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed circuit rebreather. The watches feature an underwater 3-axis compass and displays depth, dive time, temperature, NDL/TTS, ascent/descent rates, gas mix, PO2, N2 loading, decompression/safety stop information, time-of-day, and more. This data is all viewed on a crisp 1.4-inch sunlight readable color display, which is 36 percent larger than the Descent Mk1.