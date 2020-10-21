Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video advertising – announced today the rescheduling of the time for its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, to 8:00 a.m. ET, due to a scheduling conflict. The earnings conference call was originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. Financial results for the period will still be released on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

Details for the conference call are as follows: