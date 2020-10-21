Perion Network Announces Rescheduling of the Time for its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings, 30 Minutes Earlier than Originally Planned, to 8 00 a.m. ET on October 28, 2020
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video advertising – announced today the rescheduling of the time for its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, to 8:00 a.m. ET, due to a scheduling conflict. The earnings conference call was originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. Financial results for the period will still be released on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, prior to the opening of the financial markets.
Details for the conference call are as follows:
- Date & Time: 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020
- Conference ID: 3939260
- Dial-in number from within the United States: 1-800-289-0438
- Dial-in number from Israel: 1809 212 883
- Dial-in number (other international): 1-323-794-2423
- Playback available until Wednesday, November 4, 2020 by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use PIN code 3939260 for the replay
- Link to the live webcast accessible at https://www.perion.com/ir-info/
About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three main pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers’ allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.
