CareDx Showcases Leading Transplant Data at ASN 2020

General nephrologists show a growing interest in AlloSure with 11 abstracts and educational symposiums at the largest nephrology meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced a leading presence with AlloSure education at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) annual conference from October 22 – 25, 2020. The ASN annual conference, otherwise known as Kidney Week, will be run virtually this year.

Eleven clinical abstracts on AlloSure have been selected for presentation during the poster and publication sessions of the conference, indicating that general nephrologists have a growing interest in surveillance tools for transplant patient management. CareDx also provided a grant for the educational symposium Diagnostic Controversies in Transplantation: Of Biomarkers and Biopsies.

CareDx will host an Exhibitor Spotlight titled AlloSure as a Tool for Surveillance of Renal Transplant Patients: Real-World Evidence and Clinical Utility. During the spotlight session, five nephrologists will discuss their experiences with AlloSure and how it has benefitted their practice and their patients. The speakers and topics will be:

  • Dr. Vasil Peev, Rush University: Clinical Utility of Kidney Transplant Surveillance with AlloSure
  • Dr. Sanjiv Anand, Intermountain Medical Center: Baseline Characteristics and Relative Change Value of AlloSure
  • Dr. Tarek Alhamad, Barnes-Jewish Hospital: AlloSure as a Predictor of Clinical Outcomes
  • Dr. Nicole Ali, NYU Langone Health: COVID-19 and Renal Transplantation: The NYU Experience
  • Dr. Adit Mahale, Metrolina Nephrology Associates: AlloSure Experience in the Community

“I am looking forward to presenting real-world AlloSure surveillance data across 1000 patients from multiple centers. It is really positive to see confirmation of the validation data in a cohort of real-world transplant patients, as well as the associations with meaningful clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Tarek Alhamad, Associate Professor and Medical Director of Transplant Nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine.

“ASN is a tremendous opportunity for the nephrology community to share their experiences and to talk about best practices in kidney care for patients. This conference allows us to update the general nephrologists on the work that CareDx is doing to further clinical practice in transplant patient management,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

