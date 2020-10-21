IntelGenx Enters Into Amended and Restated License Agreement with Tetra Bio-Pharma for Adversa Mucoadhesive Delivery Technology for Dronabinol

The Adversa technology is designed to limit first-pass metabolism, improve bioavailability, enhance product stability and reduce gastro-intestinal exposure and side-effects. Tetra will use the Adversa technology to develop a THC-based mucoadhesive film containing its PPP-002 (Dronabinol) drug candidate for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that it has entered into an amended and restated license agreement (the “Agreement”) granting Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF)(“Tetra”), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, additional exclusive worldwide rights, including the right to manufacture, IntelGenx’s Adversa mucoadhesive delivery technology.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Tetra is purchasing the worldwide Adversa technology rights as it relates to its PPP-002 (Dronabinol) drug product candidate for three undisclosed milestone payments: 45% to be paid on November 15, 2020; 45% to be paid on March 1, 2021, and a final payment of 10% upon successful technology transfer. In addition, Tetra will pay IntelGenx a low single digit royalty on future net sales of Dronabinol mucoadhesive tablets.

“This agreement reflects the many potential therapeutic benefits of our Adversa delivery technology,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “In addition to being particularly well-suited for patients who have difficulty swallowing capsules – a common and unfortunate side effect of chemotherapy – Adversa offers comparable efficacy to capsules, with a potentially superior side-effect profile.”

Steeve Néron, Tetra’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “We are looking forward to applying the Adversa technology to our PPP-002 drug candidate with the goal of providing better therapeutic value for both patients with chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and their caregivers.”

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with FDA and Health Canada approved clinical programs aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com.