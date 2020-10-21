ADMA Biologics Announces Presentation on Respiratory Viral Infections and New Data on S. Pneumoniae at IDWeek 2020

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced an exclusive educational event at IDWeek 2020 on respiratory viral infections, presented by nationally recognized clinical experts Dr. Michael Ison from Northwestern University and Dr. Lisa Forbes Satter from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, as well as new data on Streptococcus pneumonia in an on-demand poster session.

Session Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Session Time: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM ET

Session Location: IDWeek Learning Lounge

Michael G. Ison, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and Surgery (Organ Transplantation) at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, will present on the management of respiratory viral infections in immunocompromised patients and the unique challenges faced today.

Lisa Forbes Satter, MD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics in the Section of Immunology, Allergy, and Rheumatology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital, will discuss current therapeutic modality approaches, and an IVIG product that is manufactured using patented methodologies for donor screening and plasma pooling.

Poster Presentation Title: Kinetics of Post-Vaccination Seroprotection to S. Pneumoniae for the Immune-Compromised and Vaccine-Naïve Populations (Mond et al.)

Session Title: Adult Vaccines

Session Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Session Time: On Demand

Session Location: IDWeek Virtual Meeting, Poster Session

Poster Presentation and Abstract Number: 911378



