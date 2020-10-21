 

ADMA Biologics Announces Presentation on Respiratory Viral Infections and New Data on S. Pneumoniae at IDWeek 2020

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced an exclusive educational event at IDWeek 2020 on respiratory viral infections, presented by nationally recognized clinical experts Dr. Michael Ison from Northwestern University and Dr. Lisa Forbes Satter from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, as well as new data on Streptococcus pneumonia in an on-demand poster session.

Educational Event Presentation Title: Challenges in the Management of Respiratory Viral Infections in 2020: An Expert Discussion

Session Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020
Session Time:  3:00 PM – 3:45 PM ET
Session Location: IDWeek Learning Lounge

  • Michael G. Ison, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and Surgery (Organ Transplantation) at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, will present on the management of respiratory viral infections in immunocompromised patients and the unique challenges faced today.
  • Lisa Forbes Satter, MD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics in the Section of Immunology, Allergy, and Rheumatology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, will discuss current therapeutic modality approaches, and an IVIG product that is manufactured using patented methodologies for donor screening and plasma pooling.

Poster Presentation TitleKinetics of Post-Vaccination Seroprotection to S. Pneumoniae for the Immune-Compromised and Vaccine-Naïve Populations (Mond et al.)
Session Title: Adult Vaccines
Session Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Session Time:  On Demand
Session Location: IDWeek Virtual Meeting, Poster Session
Poster Presentation and Abstract Number: 911378

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA Bio Centers subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Skyler Bloom
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy | 201-478-5552 | sbloom@admabiologics.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Sam Martin
Managing Director, Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | sam@argotpartners.com


