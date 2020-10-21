 

Beyond Air Approved to Initiate Clinical Study at 150 ppm Nitric Oxide with LungFit for the Treatment of Acute Viral Pneumonia Including COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

Patients with pneumonia caused by any virus, including SARS-CoV-2, will be considered for enrollment

Study scheduled to start in November 2020

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO for the treatment of solid tumors and tumor metastases, today announced that it plans to initiate a clinical study of the LungFit system for evaluation of the safety and efficacy of high concentration inhaled NO given intermittently to adults hospitalized with acute viral pneumonia, including SARS-CoV-2.

The study will take place in Israel and be a multi-center, open-label, randomized clinical trial with approximately 90 adult patients. The enrolled patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive inhalations of 150 ppm NO given intermittently for 40 minutes four times per day for up to seven days in addition to standard supportive treatment (NO+SST); or standard supportive treatment alone (SST). Endpoints related to safety, oxygen saturation, fever and ICU admission, among others, will be assessed.

“Initiating this pilot study in patients hospitalized with acute viral pneumonia is another important step towards establishing the broad-spectrum anti-microbial activity of nitric oxide,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. “The study will enroll subjects with any virus, with an emphasis on SARS-CoV-2 infections. Our LungFit system is poised to transform the way we treat lung infections by generating nitric oxide from ambient air and safely delivering it to patients’ lungs.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic is nowhere near its end, the scientific and medical communities are fearful of the upcoming winter, and the possibility of patients with co-infections of SARS-COV-2 with the flu or RSV,” said Prof. Talya Wolak, head of Internal Medicine Department D and head of the COVID-19 unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center (Jerusalem, Israel). ”We are eager for a treatment to minimize the effect of co-infection, and to treat our patients safely and effectively. Beyond Air’s upcoming trial, with previously announced positive safety and efficacy data in other viral infections, could be efficient in the treatment of those patients.”

Seite 1 von 5
Beyond Air Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Beyond Air Presents In Vivo Solid Tumor Data Confirming In Situ Cancer Vaccination with a Single Injection of Gaseous Nitric Oxide at the AACR Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy
19.10.20
Beyond Air Presents Data Showing Anti-Coronavirus Activity of Nitric Oxide at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020
19.10.20
Beyond Air Presents Pilot Bronchiolitis Data at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020
16.10.20
Beyond Air Presents Positive New Preclinical Data for the Use of a Single Injection of Gaseous Nitric Oxide as a Novel In situ Cancer Vaccination
30.09.20
Beyond Air to Present Data on Nitric Oxide in the Treatment of Solid Tumors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
14
Beyond Air biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen im Bereich Lungeninfektionen und Atemwegserkrankungen