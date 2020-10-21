Beyond Air Approved to Initiate Clinical Study at 150 ppm Nitric Oxide with LungFit for the Treatment of Acute Viral Pneumonia Including COVID-19

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO for the treatment of solid tumors and tumor metastases, today announced that it plans to initiate a clinical study of the LungFit system for evaluation of the safety and efficacy of high concentration inhaled NO given intermittently to adults hospitalized with acute viral pneumonia, including SARS-CoV-2.

The study will take place in Israel and be a multi-center, open-label, randomized clinical trial with approximately 90 adult patients. The enrolled patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive inhalations of 150 ppm NO given intermittently for 40 minutes four times per day for up to seven days in addition to standard supportive treatment (NO+SST); or standard supportive treatment alone (SST). Endpoints related to safety, oxygen saturation, fever and ICU admission, among others, will be assessed.

“Initiating this pilot study in patients hospitalized with acute viral pneumonia is another important step towards establishing the broad-spectrum anti-microbial activity of nitric oxide,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. “The study will enroll subjects with any virus, with an emphasis on SARS-CoV-2 infections. Our LungFit system is poised to transform the way we treat lung infections by generating nitric oxide from ambient air and safely delivering it to patients’ lungs.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic is nowhere near its end, the scientific and medical communities are fearful of the upcoming winter, and the possibility of patients with co-infections of SARS-COV-2 with the flu or RSV,” said Prof. Talya Wolak, head of Internal Medicine Department D and head of the COVID-19 unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center (Jerusalem, Israel). ”We are eager for a treatment to minimize the effect of co-infection, and to treat our patients safely and effectively. Beyond Air’s upcoming trial, with previously announced positive safety and efficacy data in other viral infections, could be efficient in the treatment of those patients.”