GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company focused on developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited diseases, today announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Knop, PhD, Vice President, Process Development and Manufacturing, will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald “Key Considerations for Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Platforms” virtual panel at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



The panel will focus on the critical components and capabilities to gene therapy manufacturing, including a discussion on AGTC’s proprietary manufacturing processes associated with AAV, and key company catalysts expected over the next 12 months. The call will be moderated by Kristen Kluska, Biotechnology Research Analyst of Cantor Fitzgerald.