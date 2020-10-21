PV Nano Cell Announces the Development of a Printing Modeling Simulation Software that Correlates all Conductive Printing Parameters

MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that it is developing a Printing Modeling Simulation Software that Correlates all Conductive Printing Parameters and dramatically simplifies the development of printing processes and time-to-market of new printed products.

PV Nano Cell's complete solution of inks, printers and printing process is aimed at simplifying and accelerating the adoption of digital printed electronics by mass-producers. One of the primary challenges of any printing solution is the development of its printing process that integrates the chemistry of the ink, printer parameters and the customers' design requirements. In order to overcome this challenge, PV Nano Cell has been working in the recent months on a modeling simulation that correlates all of the printing parameters. These parameters include: ink chemistry such as contact angle and evaporation rate, various substrates, stage temperature, printing speed, printing parameters such DPI, drop size and the outcome linewidth. This modeling simulation now allows any customer to quickly and efficiently determine the appropriate set of parameters for a given printing design. Such simulation tool cuts the development time and cost dramatically while ensuring an optimized outcome for customers.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time any company has developed such a solution approach that aims to cover all of the primary printing parameters into one, working simulation model. We have obtained a wealth of empirical data and methodologically analyzed it in order to determine formula-based correlations that are generic enough to be used in a wide range of printing cases. This new simulation actually predicts the outcome of the printing before the actual printing takes place. Thus, we are able to systematically modify the parameters beforehand to reach the desired results. When the correct parameters are achieved, the actual printing can begin. In this first stage of the simulation we correlated many of the primary printing parameters. In the next phase we intend to expand and fine tune the modeling, to include thickness and electrical properties simulation and expand the support in high throughput printers.”