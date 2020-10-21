 

Interpublic Group Announces CEO Succession

Philippe Krakowsky Elected Chief Executive Officer of Interpublic Group Effective January 1, 2021
IPG Chairman and CEO Michael I. Roth to Assume Role of Executive Chairman

New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) Board of Directors announced today that it has named Philippe Krakowsky as IPG Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021. Michael I. Roth, the current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will remain in his current role until January 1, 2021 when he will become Executive Chairman of the Board. 

Mr. Krakowsky is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of IPG and the Chairman of IPG Mediabrands, with direct oversight of several IPG companies.

"Philippe is the right CEO for the next era at IPG," said Roth. "He is a brilliant strategist and effective leader who has played a key role in developing our open architecture client service model, as well as modernizing our data, marketing services and media solutions. Our partnership over the years has been a key factor in our long-term success with both clients and our people.”

“Through his multiple experiences running businesses and corporate functions at IPG, Philippe has built an outstanding track record of delivering growth for clients and IPG. In working with him for these past 18 years, I’ve seen firsthand that Philippe is a values-driven leader who is well-positioned to lead IPG and our clients into a new era of marketing. He cares about people and leads with his head and his heart,” Roth added.

Roth joined the IPG board in 2002 and chaired its Audit Committee until his appointment as Executive Chairman and co-CEO in 2004, and CEO in 2005. During his tenure as CEO, Roth righted the company’s financial course and made IPG an industry leader through organizational and financial restructuring, building a culture of collaboration, and ensuring IPG remained ahead of its peers through the early adoption of data-centric and digital-first tools across the entire organization. 

As a result, in each of the past five years, IPG’s growth rate has outperformed the industry average, and total shareholder return has topped IPG’s peer group over trailing one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods, marking a reliable level of achievement and progress during a time that saw significant change in the industry with constantly evolving market dynamics.

