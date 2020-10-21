XPO Logistics Appoints Alex Santoro Chief Commercial Officer

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Alex has the commercial instincts of a world-class CCO. He has immersed himself in our operations and, importantly, he understands the critical nature of supply chain customer relationships. I’m excited to see Alex apply his talents to the significant growth opportunities we have at hand.”

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that Alex Santoro has been appointed chief commercial officer, effective immediately, in addition to serving as executive vice president, operations. His expanded role includes the leadership of XPO’s go-to-market activities, with a focus on aligning growth with long-term value creation.

Santoro joined the company earlier this year. He has two decades of executive experience with industry leaders, including Restaurant Brands International (RBI), parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes. Prior to joining XPO, he was chief supply chain and operations officer for RBI, and most recently served as global president of Popeyes.

Earlier, Santoro held executive positions in Latin America for 17 years, including chief executive officer, president and vice president of logistics for America Latina Logistica (ALL), senior operations manager for Danone, and finance and distribution manager for Anheuser-Busch InBev. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Faculdades Salvador in Brazil, and has completed advanced management programs at the Wharton School and the MIT Sloan School of Management.

