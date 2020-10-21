 

India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With Sony Music India

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 13:25  |  38   |   |   

Mallik signs exclusively to Sony Music India as a singer & performer for his non-film pop debut

The award-winning artist garners more than 10 million listeners on Spotify and JioSaavn alone, with his music streamed nearly three billion times on Gaana

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music India (SMI) announced today an exclusive recording agreement with India's young and successful music composer, Amaal Mallik.

Amaal Mallik

Composer, singer and lyricist, Amaal Mallik has delivered some of Bollywood's biggest chartbusters, for such films as Kabir Singh, M S Dhoni The Untold Story, Airlift Kapoor & Sons, among others.

Mallik's songs garner more than 10 million listeners on Spotify and JioSaavn and his music has nearly three billion streams on Gaana. He has won a number of prominent music awards including Filmfare (2016 and 2020), IIFA (2016, 2018 & 2019), GiMA (2016), Mirchi Music Awards (2016, 2019 and 2020) and has also performed live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Signed exclusively to SMI, Amaal's pop debut is eagerly awaited by his fans. The renowned musician will continue working as a music director on film projects.

"Joining hands with SMI on my debut is a landmark moment because the pairing of our vision and honesty towards my music will create, what I call a melodic shift in the pop music space," said, Amaal Mallik. "As a composer, I've always been the heart of my songs, but my fans have patiently waited for 3 years to see me on screen as a performer and singer. With this debut single, it's a dream come true for my fan family and I. The journey has just begun."

"I am pleased to welcome Amaal Mallik to the Sony Music family," said Rajat Kakar, Managing Director of Sony Music India. "Sony Music India is committed to helping accelerate the growth of independent music by developing young creative artists our partnership with Amaal will further this cause. Amaal brings a new & fresh approach and we're excited to begin this journey with him."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317239/Amaal_Mallik.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Nanoform initiates GMP campaign for first-in-human trial of nanoformed drug by year end - ahead of ...
Industrial Segment Of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Could Exceed $24 Billion By 2027
AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions
Facial Mask Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end: PMR
Phosplatin Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Research into PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the ...
Lynxspring Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Guiding Clients' Smart Building Solution Strategies in a ...
Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease