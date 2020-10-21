 

Hofseth Biocare ASA MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 13:28  |  43   |   |   

Roger Hofseth AS, a company controlled by Roger Hofseth, has today 21 October 2020 bought 50,000 shares at an average price of 7.54 per share.

Roger Hofseth is CEO and primary insider in Hofseth BioCare ASA. After the transaction, Roger Hofseth AS owns 51,439,998 shares corresponding to 15.58 % of the outstanding shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


