 

Terminix Global Holdings to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited third-quarter 2020 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Brett Ponton, Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente and Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer Jesse Jenkins for an update on the company's operational performance and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 800.764.4852 (or international participants, +1.212.231.2904). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company’s new investor relations home page at investors.terminix.com.

The call will be available for replay until December 5, 2020. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 21971209 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 21971209). Or you can review the webcast on the company’s investor relations home page.

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The Company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 10,500 teammates and 2.8 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the Company visits more than 50,000 homes and business every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com, or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

