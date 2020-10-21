 

ArcAroma AB 201021 ArcAroma´s subsidiary signs new evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT in China

Press release 2019-10-21

ArcAroma´s subsidiary, ArcAroma Shanghai Ltd, have signed an evaluation agreement with a modern olive oil manufacturer in Zhonze, China. The operational period takes place at the client´s facility between October and December 2020. The agreement states that the client will confirm the future purchase of one oliveCEPT unit, if the results meet the agreed targets.

The oliveCEPT unit will be placed before malaxation in the production process, which is expected to result in between 5 to 10 percent increased extraction of Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO). The customer will optimize process time for shorter malaxation time during the season and the goal is to reach 10 to 15 minutes, i.e. a process efficiency of 30 minutes. If the agreed targets of the production period are achieved, the sales contract will amount to an order value of 150 000 EUR in the first or second quarter of 2021.

“China is a growing EVOO-market with a larger number of olive trees than there are in Andalusia in Spain. Our goal is for oliveCEPT to become the technology standard in this growing market”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

ArcAroma Shanghai Ltd, will be involved in the overall project management which includes installation, operation, staff training and testing of the machine. To date, this is ArcAroma´s second evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT in China.

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at October 21, 2020 at 13.30 CEST.

About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.
Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.

ArcAroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.sewww.arcaroma.com




