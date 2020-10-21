TG Therapeutics Announces Fast Track Designation Granted by the FDA to Ublituximab in Combination with Umbralisib for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to the combination of ublituximab, the Company’s investigational glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and umbralisib, the Company’s investigational once-daily, oral, dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).



Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics stated, "We are extremely pleased to have received Fast Track designation for the ublituximab plus umbralisib regimen, or the U2 combination, to treat adult patients with CLL. The application for Fast Track was based on data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study that we announced earlier this year had met its primary endpoint of progression free survival. This designation holds several important advantages to potentially expedite the development and regulatory review of U2 and underscores the significant unmet medical need that still exists for patients with CLL.” Mr. Weiss continued, “We look forward to presenting data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial later this year, which we plan to use as the basis of a U2 regulatory submission for CLL.”



ABOUT FAST TRACK

Fast Track is a program designed to expedite the development and review of drugs that treat serious conditions and that demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need. Filling an unmet medical need is defined as providing a therapy where none exists or providing a therapy that may be potentially better than available therapy.



A drug that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for more frequent interactions with the FDA, priority review if relevant criteria are met, and rolling submission of the Biologic License Application or New Drug Application.

ABOUT UNITY-CLL PHASE 3 TRIAL

UNITY-CLL is a global Phase 3 randomized controlled clinical trial comparing the combination of ublituximab plus umbralisib, or U2, to an active control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in patients with both treatment-naïve and relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The trial randomized patients into four treatment arms: ublituximab single agent, umbralisib single agent, ublituximab plus umbralisib and an active control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil. A prespecified analysis was conducted to assess the contribution of ublituximab and umbralisib in the U2 combination arm and allowed for the termination of the single agent arms. Accordingly, the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial continued enrollment in a 1:1 ratio into the two combination arms: the investigational arm of U2 and the control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil. Full enrollment into the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial completed in October of 2017 with approximately 420 subjects enrolled to the two combinations arms. This trial enrolled approximately 60% treatment-naïve CLL patients and 40% relapsed or refractory CLL patients. The primary endpoint for this study was superior Progression Free Survival (PFS) for the U2 combination compared to the control arm to support the submission for full approval of the U2 combination in CLL. Positive topline results from this trial were announced in May 2020. The UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial is being conducted under Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).