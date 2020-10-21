 

CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on 91,000 Practicing Physicians and 10,000 Residents and Nurse Practitioners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 13:30  |  56   |   |   
  • Canadian Medical Directory is the largest directory of trusted, highly-segmented information on doctors and medical professionals
  • Highly complementary for CloudMD to integrate, optimize and cross sell its suite of products including Juno EMR, iMD Health and Snapclarity
  • 100% SaaS based, high margin, revenue model with significant opportunities to drive and optimize revenue

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has entered into a Binding Term Sheet (“Term Sheet”) to acquire the Canadian Medical Directory (“CMD”), Canada’s largest, most trusted, directory of medical professionals including 91,000 practicing physicians and 10,000 residents and nurse practitioners across the country. The robust, multi-layered database is genuinely unique as no other direct competitor has a SaaS platform that collects and vends the data in such a highly segmented, up-to-date way.

For 65 years, CMD has been trusted as the gold standard for information and is considered the only reliable resource for all provinces' medical professionals in a standard national format. CMD is Canada’s leading source for profile and contact information on practicing physicians — both general practitioners and medical specialists— and nurse practitioners, across the country. With up-to-date information, it’s a key reference tool used by clinics, hospitals, medical placement firms, pharmaceutical companies, and manufacturers and distributors of medical equipment and supplies. CMD has very high brand recall and recognition as a trusted source of information.

Having accurate information on every medical practitioner across the country will be immediately valuable for CloudMD to cross sell, and optimize its suite of products. CloudMD will be able to integrate the CMD database into its Juno EMR, billing, virtual care and telehealth platforms, as well as iMD Health’s leading educational resource databank. This acquisition will allow CloudMD to leverage the CMD brand, customer network and data, to power up and accelerate doctor acquisition and adoption. The acquisition will also enable CloudMD to use its suite of products and resources to continue building and growing CMD’s robust database.

Seite 1 von 4
CloudMD Software & Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
CloudMD Further Supports Expansion and Growth with Appointment of Global Head, Corporate Development and New Chief Financial Officer
15.10.20
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Snapclarity Inc., Creating One Centralized, Assessment-Oriented Platform That Provides Access to Primary Care and Mental Health
08.10.20
CloudMD Launches CloudMD On Demand, a National, Online Telemedicine Service for Pharmacies, Insurance Companies and Employers
02.10.20
CloudMD Presenting at LD Micro Virtual Investor Day on October 6th 2020
30.09.20
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
28.09.20
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice Management and Electronic Health Records with US$4.9M in Sales
24.09.20
CloudMD Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Snapclarity Inc., an Enterprise Mental Health Platform, Expanding Telehealth Offering to Include Mental Wellness
22.09.20
CloudMD Announces Closing of $20.79 Million Oversubscribed Bought Deal Financing

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:38 Uhr
34
Gute Story mit guter Basis und enormen Zukunftspotenzial