 

FPX Nickel Announces Closing of $4.93 Million Private Placement and Settlement of Long-Term Debt for Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 13:30  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,963,636 shares at $0.55 per share for gross proceeds of $4,930,000 (the “Offering”).

Finder’s fees of $135,210 were paid on a portion of the proceeds from the Offering. A director of the Company subscribed for 200,000 shares for gross proceeds of $110,000.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, and as announced in the Company’s October 7, 2020 news release, the Company has issued 7,750,037 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.55 per share in settlement (the “Debt Conversion”) of the $4,262,521 principal and interest owing on the long-term loan provided to the Company by its Chairman Peter Bradshaw (the “Bradshaw Loan”). On completing the Debt Conversion, the Bradshaw Loan has been extinguished.

The closing of the Offering and the Debt Conversion follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering and the Debt Conversion. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

All the securities issued pursuant to Offering and Debt Conversion will be subject to a four (4) month hold period expiring on February 20, 2021. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for the advancement of the Company’s flagship Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia, including drilling at the Baptiste Deposit, a maiden drilling program at the Van Target, metallurgical and market testing of nickel products for the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery markets, and for general working capital purposes.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company’s website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or at ceo@fpxnickel.com.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


FPX Nickel Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
FPX Nickel Announces Further Increase in Private Placement to $4.93 Million
08.10.20
FPX Nickel Increases Private Placement
07.10.20
FPX Nickel Announces Private Placement and Settlement of Long-Term Debt for Equity
30.09.20
FPX Nickel Files Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Baptiste Nickel Project