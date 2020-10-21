 

Conversion Labs Appoints Former White House Physician and U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, Dr. Connie Mariano, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has appointed healthcare veteran, Dr. Connie Mariano, to its board of directors. Following her appointment, the board will have eight members, with five serving independently. 

Board certified in internal medicine, Dr. Mariano brings 30 years of executive leadership in healthcare to Conversion Labs. She will advise company management on health care services and product development related to the company’s telemedicine brands, including Rex MDShapiro MDSOS Rx, Veritas MD and others under development.

Dr. Mariano has been a pioneer in breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings, including becoming the first Filipino American promoted to the rank of U.S. Navy Rear Admiral and the first military woman to be appointed White House Physician. She later became director of the White House Medical Unit and served for nine years at the White House as physician to three sitting presidents.

“A phenomenal healthcare leader, Dr. Mariano brings to our board extensive knowledge and experience in providing the best in quality health care,” noted Justin Schreiber, chairman and CEO of Conversion Labs. “Her background in internal medicine and concierge care represents a valuable addition to our board. We look forward to her insights and guidance as we continue to enhance and expand our telehealth platform.”

After leaving the White House, Dr. Mariano became a consultant in the executive health program at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she provided holistic health evaluations for senior executives. She later founded the Center for Executive Medicine, a concierge medical practice that provides ‘presidential-quality’ care to CEOs and their families.

She earned her bachelor’s degree with honors from Revelle College at the University of California, San Diego. She received her medical degree from the Uniformed Services University School of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland, where she was commissioned as a U.S. Navy lieutenant upon graduation.

“Conversion Labs has earned a strong reputation of delivering quality, cutting-edge telehealth products and services, which is evident in its strong customer growth over the past year,” commented Dr. Mariano. “There is a growing need for telemedicine services in today’s post-COVID world, and I believe Conversion Labs is uniquely positioned to address this need. I look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to support Conversion Labs’ growth in this very important field.”

