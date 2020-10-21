 

Verizon reports strong Q3 financial results, increases guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 13:30  |  66   |   |   

Company's strength and resilience deliver increased cash flow, wireless service revenue growth, and the most Fios Internet net adds since 4Q 2014

3Q 2020 highlights 

Consolidated:

  • $1.05 in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $1.25 in 3Q 2019; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding a special item, of $1.25, compared with $1.25 in 3Q 2019.
  • Operating revenue decline of 4.1 percent from third-quarter 2019.
  • Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $32.5 billion, an increase of $5.7 billion year over year.

Consumer:

  • Total revenue of $21.7 billion, a decrease of 4.3 percent year over year.
  • 136,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 142,000 phone net additions and 258,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 0.80 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.63 percent.
  • 139,000 Fios Internet net additions, an increase from 30,000 Fios Internet net additions in third-quarter 2019, and 144,000 Fios Internet net additions across Consumer and Business, the most since fourth-quarter 2014.

Business:

  • Total revenue of $7.7 billion, a decrease of 1.7 percent year over year.
  • 417,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 141,000 phone net additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 1.19 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.96 percent.

Total Wireless:

  • Total wireless service revenue of $16.4 billion, a 0.3 percent increase year over year.
  • 553,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 283,000 phone net additions and 428,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 0.89 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.69 percent.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) reported strong third-quarter results today and revised earnings guidance upward for the year. The company's performance was highlighted by increases in wireless service revenue and total Fios Internet net additions.

“We continue to demonstrate our strength and resilience by delivering very strong third quarter financial results,” said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “We are energized by the transformational technology that our 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G nationwide bring. Our purpose-driven culture paired with our network leadership will shape the future, for the better."

For third-quarter 2020, Verizon reported EPS of $1.05, compared with $1.25 in third-quarter 2019. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), third-quarter 2020 EPS, excluding a special item, was $1.25, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.25 in third-quarter 2019. The company estimates that third-quarter 2020 EPS and adjusted EPS included approximately negative 5 cents of COVID-19-related net impacts. Third-quarter 2020 EPS included a net pre-tax charge of about $1.1 billion related to a mark-to-market adjustment for pension liabilities.

Seite 1 von 5
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:59 Uhr
Apple hat gerade 3 heimtückische iPhone-Preiserhöhungen vorgenommen
20.10.20
Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm first in the world to achieve 5G peak speed of 5.06 Gbps
20.10.20
Verizon customers get access to rare Pokémon and avatar masks in new Pokémon GO deal
20.10.20
LYNX: Verizon: Das sieht nicht gut aus
20.10.20
Verizon Communications to report earnings October 21, 2020
20.10.20
Verizon Business Takes Private 5G Global
19.10.20
Verizon Teams with Microsoft to Offer Private 5G Mobile Edge Computing
19.10.20
Verizon agrees to purchase Bluegrass Cellular
19.10.20
Social Security Administration Awards Verizon Contract for Enterprise-Wide Infrastructure Modernization
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN