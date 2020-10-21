Data to Be Presented at IDWeek 2020 Demonstrate the Economic and Clinical Burden of Respiratory and Multi-Virus Infections in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Recipients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced that health outcomes analyses to be presented at IDWeek 2020 demonstrate the economic and clinical burden associated with respiratory tract infections and multi-virus infections following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT). The presentations include an oral presentation evaluating the economic and clinical burden of respiratory virus infections (RVI) in allo-HCT recipients and a poster presentation on health resource utilization and costs associated with multi-virus infections after allo-HCT. The studies report on U.S. claims data analyses of 13,363 allo-HCT patients between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2017 to assess total healthcare reimbursement, health resource utilization (HRU), and clinical outcomes in the year following allo-HCT.

Oral Presentation: Economic and Clinical Burden of Respiratory Virus Infections in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Recipients

Date: On Demand, Starting Wednesday, October 21

Presenter: Michael G. Ison, MD, MS, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

U.S. claims data from the Decision Resources Group Real World Evidence Data Repository was analyzed to identify allo-HCT recipients from 2012 – 2017 to assess health care reimbursements, HRU, and clinical outcomes in the one-year following allo-HCT in patients with and without RVI. The analysis studied patients who had been coded with one of four RVIs, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). A generalized linear model was used to determine adjusted total reimbursement stratified by the presence or absence of any acute or chronic graft-versus-host diseases (GVHD) after adjusting for age, health plan, underlying disease, stem cell source, number of comorbidities, baseline costs, and follow-up time.

Unadjusted median reimbursements were $132,395 higher for any RVI ($139,439 RSV, $101,963 influenza, $185,041 PIV, and $248,029 hMPV) compared to those without RVIs. Adjusted reimbursements were significantly higher for patients with any RVI compared to patients without that infection (p<.0001) with or without GVHD. Patients with any RVI had significantly longer length of stay (LOS) for the HCT hospitalization, higher readmission rate, and longer LOS after allo-HCT hospitalization compared to patients without RVI (p<.0001). The mean overall hospital LOS was significantly longer for patients with an RVI as compared to those without (13 days; p<.0001): 11 days longer for patients with RSV (p<.0001), 10 days longer for patients with influenza (p=.0002), 28 days longer for patients with PIV (p=.0001), and 19 days longer for patients with hMPV (p<.0001). A significantly higher proportion of patients with any RVI had pneumonia as compared to patients without that infection, irrespective of presence of GVHD (p< .0001). In the adjusted analysis, the presence of any RVI was significantly associated with all-cause mortality, regardless of the presence of GVHD (p<.0001).