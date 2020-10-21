 

Pacira Launches State-of-the-Art Training Center Dedicated to Advancing Best Practice Regional Approaches to Manage Acute Pain

--The Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa will provide clinicians with a flexible environment for hands-on learning--

PARSIPPANY, N.J., and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NADSAQ: PCRX), the leading provider of non-opioid pain management options, today announced the grand opening of the Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa (the PITT). Designed to advance clinician understanding of the latest local, regional and field block approaches for managing pain, the PITT will provide an unparalleled training environment for healthcare providers working to reduce or eliminate patient exposure to opioids.

The PITT is a fully adaptable environment constructed with guidance and input from leaders in the field of regional anesthesia, and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and audio/visual capabilities to support a full range of educational events from didactic presentations to hands-on workshops.

“The rapid advancement of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia techniques, coupled with longer-acting local anesthetics, have made it possible for clinicians to provide precise, prolonged non-opioid pain management for surgical procedures ranging from the chest wall and abdomen to the spine and major joints,” said Jeffrey Gadsden, MD, Chief of Orthopaedics, Plastics, and Regional Anesthesiology and Associate Professor of Anesthesiology at Duke University School of Medicine, and advisor to Pacira during the development of the PITT. “Clinician training on these new and evolving techniques is paramount to ensuring consistent patient outcomes and replicable results, and the Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa will provide an unparalleled environment to advance this education.”

The PITT features several distinct training spaces including a simulation lab equipped with seven ultrasound scanning stations; a lecture hall featuring a 4.5-foot-tall by 24-foot-wide LCD video wall to support live, virtual and even global presentations; and a green-screen broadcast studio designed to livestream content with single or multiple hosts.

“The ability to share innovative best practice techniques and insights not only in a live format but also simultaneously with peers across the country and beyond is essential to advancing our understanding of the evolving discipline of regional and field blocks to manage acute pain,” said Jeffrey Gonzales, MD, regional anesthesiologist and President of Enhanced Recovery Anesthetic Consultants, who provided significant guidance to Pacira during PITT construction. “The Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa is an important platform to facilitate the intersection of live hands-on instruction, virtual participation from experts in the field, and the creation of enduring educational materials to support optimal pain management techniques and protocols.”

