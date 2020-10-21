 

NexTech Music Industry AR App ‘AiRShow’ Launching NEW Ticketing Capabilities

AR Human Hologram App adresses the $50 billion global music industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce that it’s AirShow app, will have in-app purchases and ticketing capabilities beginning in early November. The AiRShow application turns your favorite music artist into a ‘live’ hologram that you can interact with in your living room, providing an immersive and engaging AR experience all music fans will love. With live concerts and performances shut down due to COVID19 this new ticketing feature provides a much-needed solution for music artists to generate revenue, which NexTech will share in.

AiRShow DEMO VIDEO

The company is also building the ability to create virtual venues for events in the AiRShow app which is expected to launch before year end. These venues will feature a real-time 3D environment which the human hologram can be placed in, creating a totally new kind of immersive interactive AR music experience. Ultimately the company is planning on offering ‘live streaming’ of a human hologram as a feature in the AiRShow app which opens the door to a new communication portal that could rival Facebook's Facetime only in 3D/AR.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “with AiR Show, our goal is to make creating AR human holograms content easy so that anyone can create their own hologram. We want AR to be for everyone. To that end we are building the technology which will allow anyone with the AiRShow app to create their own human hologram of themselves in minutes, no special programming or green screen required. He continues “we see a global growing demand for human holograms beyond just music. Imagine your favorite motivational speaker, actor, social media star, family member, friend or even politician beaming into your living room as a full size human hologram on demand, we are not as far away from this capability as people might think. In fact I beamed my own live hologram from Toronto to LA and it was a WOW! moment for me. I believe that human holograms can quickly become a multi-million-dollar business for us and as the technology advances can disrupt entire industries.”

