Foresight to Launch Its COVID-19 Symptom Detection Solution in Japan at SEECAT 2020 Exhibition

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision, will launch its COVID-19 symptom detection mass screening solution at SEECAT 2020 exhibition, October 21-23, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The solution will be presented by a leading Japanese trading house focusing on communication and security solutions, which has worked with various Israeli technology companies for more than 25 years, providing solutions to protect critical facilities such as borders, airports, and nuclear reactors.

The Japanese trading house will present Foresight’s solution, designed to rapidly and accurately detect some of the main symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus. The first generation of the solution, comprised of a thermal and a visible-light camera, detects elevated body temperature and signs of fatigue. A successful presentation at the SEECAT 2020 exhibition may lead to possible commercialization of Foresight’s solution in various governmental premises and critical facilities.