Foresight to Launch Its COVID-19 Symptom Detection Solution in Japan at SEECAT 2020 Exhibition
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision, will launch its COVID-19 symptom detection mass screening solution at SEECAT 2020 exhibition, October 21-23, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The solution will be presented by a leading Japanese trading house focusing on communication and security solutions, which has worked with various Israeli technology companies for more than 25 years, providing solutions to protect critical facilities such as borders, airports, and nuclear reactors.
The Japanese trading house will present Foresight’s solution, designed to rapidly and accurately detect some of the main symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus. The first generation of the solution, comprised of a thermal and a visible-light camera, detects elevated body temperature and signs of fatigue. A successful presentation at the SEECAT 2020 exhibition may lead to possible commercialization of Foresight’s solution in various governmental premises and critical facilities.
“We are excited to exhibit, for the first time, the first generation of our COVID-19 screening solution. The leading Japanese trading house requested that we exhibit our screening solution at SEECAT 2020 Japan, a technology exhibition targeting potential clients from the public safety and defense sector, as well as those representing key energy services and large commercial facilities. As the COVID-19 pandemic crisis remains a matter of international importance, it is of great concern to find a solution that will help to detect early symptoms and allow the world to safely return to events and services with large population flows,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.
