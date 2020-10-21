21 October 2020: Primary insider Toril Haaland, EVP People & Organisation, has on 21 October 2020 bought 1,000 shares in Scatec Solar ASA at an average price per share of NOK 226.40. After the transaction as of the date hereof, Toril Haaland owns 3,577 shares in Scatec Solar ASA.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act