 

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. signs a Memorandum of Understanding for Exclusive Rights to Sell Rapid (Colloidal Gold Method) COVID-19 Test Kits in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVF ) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) (" PRIMO " or the "Company") announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Neo-Nostics (Suzhou) Bioengineering Co. Ltd. Of Su Zhou City, China (“Neo-Nostics”) as the official trade representative for Neo-Nostics with the exclusive rights to apply for licensing and to market and sell the following COVID-19 production Canada: Neo-Nostics 2019-nCoV IgG/IgM Rapid Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Method) (Test Kit).

The Memorandum of Understanding between Primo and Neo-Nostics , is effective as of October 13, 2020. Upon successfully receiving product license and approval by Health Canada, Neo-Nostics will grant Primo with “Official Dealer/Distributor Status” in Canada.

The Neo-Nostics 2019-nCoV IgG/IgM Rapid Testing Kit is currently registered with the FDA. Primo will be submitting the application for approval to Health Canada immediately. Neo-Nostics has committed to supporting Primo's efforts to obtain and maintain all necessary certifications and approvals for the sale and marketing of the Test Kits in Canada by granting access to all necessary documentation and clinical studies concerning the Test Kits.

Follow the link for a video demonstration: http://www.neo-nostics.com/skin/images/mp40.mp4

About the Neo-Nostics Rapid Test Kits

The Neo-Nostics  2019-nCoV Antibody Detection Reagent Kit (Colloidal Gold Method) has the advantage of rapidity, convenience, high accuracy, and can make up for the shortcomings of professional requirements, time consumption and low positive detection rate of PCR nucleic acid detection, and can be used as an important supplementary detection method for the diagnosis of coronal pneumonia.

Through detection and calculation, it is found that the comprehensive accuracy rate of the Neo-Nostics 2019-nCoV IgM Detection Reagent is higher than 95%.

During the worst period of the epidemic in China, the reagent kit was donated to hospitals and the CDC in the most severely infected areas of Hubei for clinical auxiliary diagnosis. At present, the verification reports made by three clinical units prove that the positive detection rate of clinically confirmed cases has reached 92%, which has exceeded the general detection effect. Not only negative or positive results can be detected, but also the early, middle and or recovery period of virus infection can be distinguished by the positive strength of IgM or IgG.

