Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group Issue Detailed Investor Presentation Highlighting Case for Electing Nine New Independent Directors to CoreLogic Board

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), (“Cannae”) and Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”), which, directly or through affiliated entities, jointly own or have an economic interest equivalent to approximately 15% of the outstanding shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX), (“CoreLogic” or the “Company”), today released an investor presentation detailing the case for electing nine new independent directors to the CoreLogic Board to ensure that the Company carries out a legitimate sales process aimed at maximizing value for all shareholders.

The complete investor presentation is available at www.UnlockingCoreLogic.com.