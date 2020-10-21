Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group Issue Detailed Investor Presentation Highlighting Case for Electing Nine New Independent Directors to CoreLogic Board
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), (“Cannae”) and Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”), which, directly or through affiliated entities, jointly own or have an economic interest equivalent to approximately 15% of the outstanding shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX), (“CoreLogic” or the “Company”), today released an investor presentation detailing the case for electing nine new independent directors to the CoreLogic Board to ensure that the Company carries out a legitimate sales process aimed at maximizing value for all shareholders.
The complete investor presentation is available at www.UnlockingCoreLogic.com.
Key highlights from the presentation include the following:
-
Cannae and Senator have made a compelling proposal to acquire CoreLogic.
- The offer represents a 39% premium and a normalized EBITDA multiple 40%+ above CoreLogic’s 10.5x average.1
- Cannae and Senator have repeatedly stated that they are open minded to increasing the offer if given diligence, have made an unqualified ‘hell-or-high-water’ commitment (thereby removing any regulatory risk to closing), and have indicated a willingness either to participate in an auction or to provide a generous go-shop period as part of a merger agreement.
- Cannae & Bill Foley are precisely the type of credible buyer with whom CoreLogic’s Board should want to engage.
-
Shareholders expect a sale of the Company.
- CoreLogic’s realized volatility has collapsed 67%,2 meaning that it no longer trades on fundamentals but rather as a deal stock anticipating a transaction.
- CoreLogic’s stock price has jumped more than 40% since Cannae and Senator’s involvement, while the average price of CoreLogic’s mortgage services peers has remained flat.
- The Company’s largest shareholder for more than seven years sold their 17.8% position.
- Other top 10 shareholders have notified Cannae and Senator that they have also exited their entire position (as we expect to be seen on 13Fs in mid-November).
-
CoreLogic’s Board has refused to constructively engage with Cannae and Senator, continuing a well-established pattern of poor stewardship.
- The Company has underperformed peers by 145% over the past five years,3 consistently ranks in the bottom 4% of the entire Russell 3000 for missing market expectations,4 has not met any of its long-term targets and consistently produces negative organic growth.
- This same Board has now denied diligence access, attempted to invite regulatory scrutiny around a potential transaction, done shareholders a disservice by playing games with the Special Meeting and has undermined multiple attempts at constructive engagement.
-
Cannae and Senator’s nominees are fully independent and highly qualified.
- They bring extensive experience overseeing and advising public companies as well as evaluating and executing value-maximizing transactions.
- More than half of them have served as CEO or Chair of a large organization, each has extensive M&A experience as well as financial, operational, or corporate governance expertise, and they are better qualified than the current Board according to CoreLogic’s own qualification categories in the Company’s proxy.
- The nominees have no affiliation or association with each other, Senator, Cannae, or any of their affiliates.
-
Electing nine new directors to form a majority of the 12-member Board is essential to ensuring a legitimate sales process.
- The incumbent Board has repeatedly sought to avoid a process, and we believe there is substantial risk that they will use a sham auction as another delay tactic.
- A change in the majority of directors is necessary under Delaware law to protect against the current Board’s threat to not allow shareholders to replace directors.
- Voting for Cannae and Senator’s nominees is a vote for a full and fair sales process to maximize shareholder value.
