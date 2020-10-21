 

AzurRx BioPharma Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

  • Globally recognized experts in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis care and research to support AzurRx in advancing the clinical development of MS1819

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) including three of the leading global experts in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.

“We are thrilled to have this distinguished group of scientific leaders helping to guide our research and clinical development efforts as we advance our MS1819 program for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients,” said James Sapirstein, Chief Executive Officer of AzurRx.

Dr. James Pennington, Chief Medical Officer of AzurRx added, “We are proud to have attracted this illustrious team of experts to our SAB. Their deep expertise and insights will be invaluable as we continue progressing our clinical program in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) from Phase 2 to a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.”

The AzurRx SAB members will include:

Michael Konstan, M.D. is Vice Dean for Translational Research and the Gertrude Lee Chandler Tucker Professor of Pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and the Austin Ricci Chair in Pediatric Pulmonary Care and Research at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, OH. Dr. Konstan has spent his entire professional career in the care and research of people with cystic fibrosis (CF). He has led numerous national and international clinical trials of potentially new therapies for CF, and his seminal work has led to several therapies that are in use today, including the only therapy recommended in guidelines for treating the lung inflammation in CF using high doses of ibuprofen. Dr. Konstan was the first recipient of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Harry Shwachman Clinical Investigator Award, and later in his career he received the Richard C. Talamo Distinguished Clinical Achievement Award from the Foundation. He has published extensively in the medical literature with more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, nearly all related to cystic fibrosis. He has served on multiple advisory boards and committees for the CF Foundation, the NIH and the FDA, all related to advancing the treatment of CF. He currently serves on the CF Foundation’s Clinical Research Executive Committee. Dr. Konstan received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). After completing his internship and residency in Pediatrics at The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, he returned to CWRU and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for Fellowship training in Pediatric Pulmonology.

14.10.20
AzurRx BioPharma Activates Additional Clinical Trial Sites in Turkey for Phase 2 Combination Therapy Trial of MS1819 in Cystic Fibrosis
07.10.20
AzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

