Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presenting New Data on NUZYRA (Omadacycline) at IDWeek 2020
Key Highlights Include Data on NUZYRA as an Alternative to Standard of Care to Reduce Clostridioides Difficile Infections and Real-World Experience with NUZYRA for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial and MDR/XDR Gram Negative Infections
BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel
life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, announced today that data from its NUZYRA (omadacycline) clinical
and microbiology programs are being presented at the IDWeek 2020 virtual meeting.
NUZYRA is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.
Poster presentations are available beginning on Wednesday, October 21 in the IDWeek ePoster Gallery.
Presentation Title: Subinhibitory Concentrations of Omadacycline Inhibit Staphylococcus aureus Hemolytic Activity In Vitro
Poster #: 1202
Presenter: A. Serio
Presentation Title: In Vitro Activity of Omadacycline Against 7000 Bacterial Pathogens from the United States Stratified by Infection Type (2019)
Poster #: 1253
Presenter: M. Huband
Presentation Title: Comparative Activity of Omadacycline Against Extended-spectrum Beta-lactamase Positive and Negative Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae
Strains Recovered from Urine Specimens
Poster #: 1267
Presenter: T. Stone
Presentation Title: Real-World Experience with Omadacycline for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial and Gram-Negative Infections: A Multicenter Evaluation
Poster #: 1290
Presenter: T. Morrisette
Presentation Title: Targeted Substitution of Omadacycline in Place of Standard of Care for CABP Treatment is Associated with a Risk Reduction of Clostridioides
difficile Infection and Financial Cost Savings in the Acute Care Setting
Poster #: 1492
Presenter: M. Rodriguez
Presentation Title: Omadacycline in Female Adults with Acute Pyelonephritis: Results from a Randomized, Double-Blind, Adaptive Phase 2 Study
Poster #: 1687
Presenter: K. Wright
Presentation Title: Omadacycline in Female Adults with Cystitis: Results from a Randomized, Double-Blinded, Adaptive Phase 2 Study
Poster #: 1688
Presenter: K. Wright
"These poster presentations continue our commitment to share new data about the clinical safety and efficacy of NUZYRA and ensure clinicians have comprehensive information available to them as they make treatment decisions for their patients with community-acquired infections," said Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer of Paratek. "To that end, Paratek supports analysis of real-world use of NUZYRA, including the potential utility of NUZYRA in nontuberculous mycobacterium abscessus lung infections, a rare, chronic and difficult-to-treat lung infection for which there are currently no FDA approved therapies."
