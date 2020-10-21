Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presenting New Data on NUZYRA (Omadacycline) at IDWeek 2020

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, announced today that data from its NUZYRA (omadacycline) clinical and microbiology programs are being presented at the IDWeek 2020 virtual meeting.

Key Highlights Include Data on NUZYRA as an Alternative to Standard of Care to Reduce Clostridioides Difficile Infections and Real-World Experience with NUZYRA for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial and MDR/XDR Gram Negative Infections

NUZYRA is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

Poster presentations are available beginning on Wednesday, October 21 in the IDWeek ePoster Gallery.

Presentation Title: Subinhibitory Concentrations of Omadacycline Inhibit Staphylococcus aureus Hemolytic Activity In Vitro

Poster #: 1202

Presenter: A. Serio

Presentation Title: In Vitro Activity of Omadacycline Against 7000 Bacterial Pathogens from the United States Stratified by Infection Type (2019)

Poster #: 1253

Presenter: M. Huband

Presentation Title: Comparative Activity of Omadacycline Against Extended-spectrum Beta-lactamase Positive and Negative Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae Strains Recovered from Urine Specimens

Poster #: 1267

Presenter: T. Stone

Presentation Title: Real-World Experience with Omadacycline for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial and Gram-Negative Infections: A Multicenter Evaluation

Poster #: 1290

Presenter: T. Morrisette

Presentation Title: Targeted Substitution of Omadacycline in Place of Standard of Care for CABP Treatment is Associated with a Risk Reduction of Clostridioides difficile Infection and Financial Cost Savings in the Acute Care Setting

Poster #: 1492

Presenter: M. Rodriguez

Presentation Title: Omadacycline in Female Adults with Acute Pyelonephritis: Results from a Randomized, Double-Blind, Adaptive Phase 2 Study

Poster #: 1687

Presenter: K. Wright

Presentation Title: Omadacycline in Female Adults with Cystitis: Results from a Randomized, Double-Blinded, Adaptive Phase 2 Study

Poster #: 1688

Presenter: K. Wright

"These poster presentations continue our commitment to share new data about the clinical safety and efficacy of NUZYRA and ensure clinicians have comprehensive information available to them as they make treatment decisions for their patients with community-acquired infections," said Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer of Paratek. "To that end, Paratek supports analysis of real-world use of NUZYRA, including the potential utility of NUZYRA in nontuberculous mycobacterium abscessus lung infections, a rare, chronic and difficult-to-treat lung infection for which there are currently no FDA approved therapies."