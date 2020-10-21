COVID-19 and Economic Impacts from Pandemic Driving Increased Focus on Healthcare Consumerism

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are leading to more healthcare consumerism, where patients are taking their medical care and the costs associated with it into their own hands. TransUnion Healthcare’s (NYSE: TRU) second annual patient survey found that nearly six in 10 patients (59%) deferred non-COVID-19 related medical care during the past six months.

TransUnion Healthcare surveyed more than 3,000 people in September 2020 who had either visited a hospital, healthcare clinic, doctor’s office or other healthcare organization for treatment during the past 12 months. In addition to the changes that the pandemic has brought to the healthcare industry, nearly half of survey respondents (49%) indicated that the state of the economy has at least some impact on how they seek medical care. This number was a seven basis-point increase from 2019.

“Healthcare consumerism is growing, perhaps in part due to the economic and financial challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Wojczynski, President of TransUnion Healthcare. “Our latest survey illustrates to providers just how important it is to offer flexible care delivery options and payment experiences for their patients during this period of uncertainty, as well as understand and address individual payment needs.”

Healthcare consumerism driven by younger generations; spurred by economic challenges

Findings throughout the survey highlighted that the youngest generations are feeling the greatest impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, one-third (33%) of Gen Z and 29% of Millennial patients reported their health insurance coverage was impacted due to the pandemic (compared to 22% of overall respondents; 18% of Gen X; and 12% of Baby Boomers).

“Our survey found, due to the pandemic, larger percentages of younger generations deferred non-essential care and had their insurance coverage impacted. At the same time, the industry has reported only modest shifts in payer mix despite the economic and financial impacting these individuals, going against expectations and signifying a gap in coverage,” said Jonathan Wiik, principal of healthcare strategy at TransUnion Healthcare. “These findings indicate that while a greater percentage of these patients lost health insurance coverage due to the pandemic, the moderate change in payer mix could be because they avoided non-essential care and likely did not seek alternative coverage.”