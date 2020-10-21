Triton Funds to Invest Up to $5M in B2Digital

Triton has agreed to invest up to $2.5 million in common stock of B2Digital through the purchase of shares the Company has agreed to sell to Triton, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the CSPA. In addition, in connection with the CSPA, Triton may invest up to an additional $2.5 million pursuant to warrant agreements.

Tampa, FL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement (the “CSPA”) with Triton Funds, LP (“Triton”) ( www.tritonfunds.com ), the nation’s largest student venture investment fund, for an investment by Triton in the Company’s common equity of as much as $5 million.

Triton is primarily focused on investments that will have a lasting positive impact on the Millennial generation with a portfolio of both private and public companies.

Ashkan Mapar, Principal and Portfolio Manager at Triton Funds, commented, “After speaking with management, running due diligence on their business model, and watching their live events, we feel confident that B2Digital is merely at the ground level with vast potential for growth over the next couple of years. It’s not often when you see a publicly traded company in the lower middle market constantly putting on professional live events weekend after weekend for a sport that is expected to rapidly grow, but with BTDG you have exactly that. This is one of the most exciting investments for Triton Funds this year and we are happy to be one of the company's financial and strategic partners.”

Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital, added, “Triton is a tremendous source of capital that will help B2 drive future growth and the further development of our model and our overarching strategic vision as a vertically integrated live sports media ecosystem helping to generate the future stars of mixed martial arts. This investment represents a strong vote of confidence from Millennial and Gen-Z investors, and we look forward to proving them right over coming years.”

About TRITON FUNDS LLC

Triton Funds is the nation’s largest student venture investment fund, managed entirely by students from UC San Diego located in Southern California. With $25M AUM, Triton Funds has taken an active part in both the San Diego ecosystem and nationwide, focusing on investments that will have a lasting positive impact on the Millennial generation with a portfolio of both private and public companies. The aim of Triton Funds is to create a student learning platform that will provide real-world experience and help bridge the gap between a STEM dominated university and Wall Street, helping students jumpstart their careers in finance, while providing strategic capitalization, business development support, and engineered exits to organizations with a viable future in the modern economy. Follow the Triton Funds story by visiting the Triton Funds website, Instagram, Twitter, or reach out directly via email. More information can be found at http://www.tritonfunds.com