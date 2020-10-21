Cidara Therapeutics Announces New Clinical and Preclinical Data for Rezafungin and Influenza AVCs at IDWeek 2020

Posters presenting new analyses from completed Phase 2 STRIVE trial support the efficacy and pharmacokinetics of once-weekly rezafungin in the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis

Oral and poster presentations highlight potential of antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for universal prevention and treatment of influenza

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced data from two oral abstracts and seven posters at IDWeek 2020, the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medical Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS) and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP), taking place virtually Oct. 21-25, 2020.

"We are pleased to share new clinical and preclinical data from our antifungal and antiviral programs at IDWeek 2020,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. "Analyses of the completed Phase 2 STRIVE trial of our novel echinocandin, rezafungin, for the treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis, adds to the body of evidence of rezafungin’s efficacy, specifically against multiple Candida species and across a wide array of patient populations. From our Cloudbreak antiviral program, we are excited to present non-clinical data on our AVC candidate, CD377, supporting its development for universal influenza protection for all people, regardless of immune status.”

Five of the poster presentations report new findings on rezafungin, Cidara’s novel, Phase 3, once-weekly echinocandin being developed for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, and on patterns of echinocandin use. Highlights from these published abstracts are as follows:

Analyses from the completed Phase 2 STRIVE trial of rezafungin for treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis demonstrate rezafungin pharmacokinetics (PK) were consistent across diverse patient populations, with no meaningful differences observed across a wide range of patient factors, including sex, race, age and body weight.

Analysis of patient outcomes stratified by Candida species from the STRIVE trial demonstrated the efficacy of rezafungin across multiple Candida species, with similar or better outcomes observed with rezafungin compared to standard of care, caspofungin.

Results from an excretion balance, metabolism and PK study in healthy adults showed that fecal excretion of unmetabolized drug is the major route of elimination of rezafungin in humans, consistent with preclinical results from rats and monkeys.

Pharmacoepidemiologic analysis of echinocandin use during hospitalization and upon discharge, at a large, quaternary care medical center showed that a significant portion of echinocandin courses continued after hospital discharge, where a long-acting echinocandin could be of benefit.

Two oral and two poster presentations report new findings from Cidara’s Cloudbreak antiviral platform, specifically the AVC development candidate, CD377, for prevention and treatment of influenza. Data highlights from the published abstracts on CD377 are as follows: