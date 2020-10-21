 

Slate Asset Management Continues Growth with Acquisition of Two Essential Real Estate Portfolios in Germany for Combined €72 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), a leading alternative asset management platform with a focus on real estate, announced today the acquisition of two essential real estate portfolios in Germany by its Slate European Real Estate Fund III. Each transaction was conducted with a separate independent seller for an aggregate purchase price of €72 million, enhancing Slate's exposure to essential real estate assets across Europe.

The portfolios comprise approximately 60,000 square meters across Germany and are currently leased to leading grocery and other essential-use tenants. Both transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as the legal advisor to Slate on both transactions. Cushman & Wakefield and JLL acted as advisors to the sellers on these transactions.

"Today's acquisitions further demonstrate our European team's ability to identify defensive real estate assets at a discount, while also highlighting our capacity to transact in a time of economic volatility," said Brady Welch, Slate's London-based Founding Partner. "Both portfolios have performed well throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, providing essential goods and services to consumers on a daily basis even throughout lockdown periods. We continue to see attractive opportunities focused on grocery and essential-use real estate across Europe and look forward to deploying further capital across the continent."

Slate European Real Estate Fund III closed in March 2020 having raised €250 million, hitting its hard cap and exceeding original targets. Both acquisitions announced today are in line with Slate's investment thesis to acquire essential-use real estate across Europe that delivers strong returns for investors. Grocery-anchored and essential-use real estate assets have demonstrated resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, exhibiting strong footfall and impressive rent collections. Since December 2016, Slate has completed 258 grocery and essential real estate property acquisitions in Europe comprising more than 490,000 square meters of gross leasable space. Slate's European offices are located in London, Frankfurt, Dublin and Luxembourg.

About Slate Asset Management
Slate Asset Management is a leading real estate-focused alternative investment platform with approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a demonstrated ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

For Further Information
Investor Relations
+1 416 644 4264
ir@slateam.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094041/Slate_Asset_Management_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Nanoform initiates GMP campaign for first-in-human trial of nanoformed drug by year end - ahead of ...
Industrial Segment Of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Could Exceed $24 Billion By 2027
AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions
Phosplatin Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Research into PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the ...
Lynxspring Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Guiding Clients' Smart Building Solution Strategies in a ...
Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
Enzymatica enters agreement with Sanofi for covering France and Italy on common cold spray Coldzyme
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease