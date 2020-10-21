Mynaric inks deal with Telesat to supply terminals for DARPA's Blackjack satellite program and establishes industry's first laser communication interoperability lab



The terminals are scheduled to be delivered in mid-2021 to DARPA's Blackjack System Integrator with satellites scheduled to launch in the latter part of 2021. The launch will be the inaugural ride to space for Mynaric's flagship CONDOR terminals - a key milestone and final trial for the product's successful market introduction. Telesat aims to utilize the mission to demonstrate the capabilities, as well as the interoperability, of laser communication products from different vendors as part of the DARPA Blackjack program.



As part of the deal, Mynaric will also establish the industry's first laser communication interoperability lab at its Los Angeles premises. The lab will be equipped with a link testbed capable of emulating conditions in space and testing inter-vendor operability - a key requirement of DARPA for its proliferated LEO constellation plans. The soon-to-be-established interoperability lab will provide laser communication vendors selected as part of the Blackjack program with the opportunity to verify their compatibility with Mynaric's terminals and between each other. It is intended to serve as a hub and enabler for testing interoperability and to help establish a common laser communication standard within the Blackjack program and potentially beyond.