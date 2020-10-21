 

TransAct Selected to Provide Printing Solutions for a New Casino in Vietnam

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 14:00   

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has been selected by Hoiana Suncity in Vietnam to support the opening of their new casino. Hoiana Suncity has chosen two TransAct products, the industry-leading Epic 950 for ticket-in, ticket out (TITO) in the casino’s 300 slot machines and the Epic Edge TT printer, its latest innovation in casino printer technology, for cash desk applications.

“We could not be more excited about partnering with Hoiana Suncity to support their gaming floor and entertainment efforts at this new state-of-the-art integrated resort,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “For over 15 years, our industry-leading Epic printers have offered time-tested reliability, minimizing down time and thus maximizing player time on machines. We look forward to working with yet another fantastic client and are excited for future opportunities to expand our relationship.”

“Our choice of TransAct’s Epic family of printers for our casino floor and cash desk operations was driven by the combination of their excellent reputation for reliability as well as the newest most advanced features. The Epic 950 and Epic Edge printers deliver proven performance that is enhanced by TransAct’s personalized customer service and support. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with TransAct,” said Alex Khoo, General Manager, Casino, Hoiana Suncity Resort.

Hoiana Suncity offers cutting-edge entertainment and gaming facilities inside Hoiana, Vietnam’s premier beachfront integrated resort.

Hoiana Suncity consists of a casino with live table games and state-of-the art electronic gaming machines, a diverse selection of Asian culinary F&B brands, retail stores, a KTV, and bars and lounges that hold entertainment events such as music shows, cultural performances and sports screenings. Hoiana Suncity is dedicated to bringing an iconic, cultural, and extraordinary experience to the world.

The full range of facilities ensures the most authentic and boundless entertainment experience for those seeking an exotic, exclusive holiday in Central Vietnam.

TransAct’s Epic 950 printers are the industry-standard for TITO printing, delivering proven performance in over 750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst technology to eliminate player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with TransAct’s Epicentral player marketing system to provide direct, personalized promotions and bonus offers in real-time.

