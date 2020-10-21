SelectQuote Expands Its Leading Choice Platform With Highly-Rated Carriers SCAN and Devoted Health

For nearly a decade, SelectQuote’s licensed agents have provided unbiased, commission-agnostic advice to consumers seeking life, auto and home, and senior health insurance products across a broad platform of leading carriers. SelectQuote Senior has grown into the Company’s largest and fastest growing division and has emerged as one of the leading direct-to-consumer distributors of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans in the U.S. SelectQuote’s new carrier relationships will enhance their Medicare carrier platform for this year’s Annual Enrollment Period busy season, which runs from October 15 th to December 7 th .

SCAN Health Plan provides Seniors throughout California with high-quality Medicare Advantage plans rated 4.5 stars out of 5 each of the last four years according to Medicare.gov, making SCAN one of the highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans in the nation’s most populous state. SCAN joins Kaiser Permanente, which was announced by the Company earlier this year, on SelectQuote’s enhanced carrier platform in the Golden State.

Devoted Health currently provides Medicare Advantage plans to Seniors in the states of Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Texas. Devoted Health’s innovative model bakes a customer satisfaction and value-based mindset into its plan offerings. The Devoted Health partnership is the latest example of SelectQuote’s commitment to value-based care offerings, considered by many experts to be the future of healthcare. Devoted has built a high-touch model that assists their members with all aspects of care from appointment scheduling through to billing and utilizes a curated network of trusted doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and other providers.

“We are highly-committed to providing industry-leading plan options from the nation’s best carriers,” said Bob Grant, President of SelectQuote Senior. “Our agents complete a robust needs assessment utilizing our purpose-built technology to help deliver the best plan recommendation to each and every customer. SCAN Health Plan and Devoted Health are carriers that focus upon patient care and customer advocacy and deliver outstanding results through utilization of best in market care providers and technology. We are excited to partner with them to deliver even more outstanding health care options to America’s Seniors.”

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The Company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The Company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

