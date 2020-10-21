Jimboy’s Tacos Franchisee Selects Ooma for Internet Backup and Advanced Phone Service

Jimboy’s Tacos ( https://jimboystacos.com/ ), founded in 1954, is home of “The Original American Taco” and is best known for sprinkling a liberal coating of grated parmesan cheese on the outside of its taco shells. The quick-serve restaurants, all owned and operated by franchisees, leverage industry leading technology for point-of-sale systems, inventory tracking, ordering supplies, and more.

Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Jimboy’s Tacos franchisee Roy Perez has selected Ooma to provide internet backup and advanced phone service for his eight locations in Northern California.

All this automation requires a reliable internet connection, which is what brought Perez to Ooma.

Ooma Connect (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/), a unique fixed wireless internet service that provides automatic failover to a nationwide LTE-Advanced network whenever the primary internet connection goes down, gave Perez a way to make sure his eight Jimboy’s Tacos locations are always online.

“We can’t do business without the internet,” says Perez, who manages his restaurants from an office in Roseville, California. “We can’t receive online orders, we can’t know that credit card transactions will be approved once the internet is restored, we can’t run the computers in the back of the house and we can’t even provide piped-in music or live TV in the dining area.”

Tony Ziebarth, director of operations for the eight restaurants, says: “Ooma Connect has been a giant relief for us. Since installing the system in early September, our primary internet service provider has already had several outages. Ooma Connect took over flawlessly and kept our locations running without skipping a beat.”

Perez also installed Ooma Office business phone service (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/) at his eight locations, as well as at his company office, replacing three separate phone systems. Now, his team of 106 employees can easily stay in touch with extension dialing between locations and – thanks to Ooma Connect – the phones are always working to take orders and to know when customers are waiting outside for delivery to their cars.

To see and hear how Ooma has helped this Jimboy’s Tacos franchisee, watch the short video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMoZk1u59bo.

“We designed Ooma Connect to make it easy and affordable for small and mid-sized businesses to have an alternative to traditional internet providers. We’re delighted to have helped Roy Perez keep his Jimboy’s Tacos locations online,” said Ken Narita, vice president of business marketing at Ooma. “Also, many SMBs who were stuck with slow or very expensive internet service are now turning to Ooma Connect as their exclusive source of internet access. Either way, backup or primary, we’re delighted that Ooma Connect can help SMBs stay up and running.”

Ooma Connect hardware is available now in the United States as a one-time purchase or as a monthly rental. The Ooma LTE for Voice plan, offering unlimited voice calling, is $29.99 per month. Ooma internet data plans start at $29.99 per month for 10 GB of wireless data on a nationwide LTE-Advanced network. Ooma Office phone service starts at $19.95 per extension per month, with no contract required. All pricings are exclusive of taxes and fees.

