 

Moody’s Purchases Acquire Media, Advancing Leadership in Counterparty Screening, Surveillance Solutions

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today the acquisition of Acquire Media (AM), an aggregator and distributor of curated real-time news, multimedia, data, and alerts, from Naviga, Inc., a leading provider of content engagement solutions for the global media industry. The acquisition advances Moody’s Analytics’ (MA) position as a leader in Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions by strengthening its ability to provide early warning and real-time insight to market participants.

AM’s patented technology platform ingests information from over 18,000 global content sources, including media outlets, blogs, websites, government regulatory commissions, and social media, then distributes curated real-time feeds and alerts to customers across the financial services, corporate and media sectors.

“Acquire Media plays an integral role in the dissemination of real-time news and information,” said Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “The acquisition bolsters our ability to provide customers with counterparty screening and surveillance, as well as early warning insights to help them make better decisions.”

The transaction complements both Moody’s 2017 acquisition of company data and analytical software provider Bureau van Dijk (BvD) and its January 2020 acquisition of Regulatory DataCorp (RDC), a provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and KYC data and due diligence solutions.

Moody’s will combine AM’s real-time content aggregation and distribution infrastructure with BvD’s and RDC’s information portfolios, datasets, and analytical tools. Together, the integrated products and services will provide customers with enhanced KYC and counterparty screening and surveillance, valuable real-time context, and horizon scanning solutions.

AM will be integrated into MA’s Research, Data & Analytics line of business.

The investment was funded with cash on hand and is not expected to have a material effect on Moody’s 2020 financial results.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,200 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

